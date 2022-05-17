LSG look to seal play-off berth against KKR | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Team Analysis

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on each other in the Match 66 of IPL 2022 in what is the last league match for both these teams. LSG currently have 16 points and will want to secure a win to confirm their spot in the play-offs, while a win for KKR will keep their play-off hopes alive. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths – In all their previous games, LSG have had a different player who stood up when the situation wasn't in their favour. Lately, the bowling has paid off in crunch situations, whether it is Ravi Bishnoi finally pitching the ball at the right spot, Mohsin Khan with his hit-the-deck bowling in the powerplay or Avesh Khan with his consistent and accurate bowling, picking wickets in the slog overs. It seems like everything is falling in place. Deepak Hooda’s consistency and his rawness have helped him amass more than 400-plus runs this season for LSG. He's a versatile player who can bat, bowl, and is an exceptional fielder.

Weaknesses – The sudden slump in the team’s performance at the business end has hampered LSG’s chances of finishing in the top 2. The frequent changes in the batting order have resulted in players not achieving their potential. The rigidness of not promoting Marcus Stoinis has often resulted in middle overs being less productive for the team, with Krunal Pandya, lacking the attacking instincts and power to change the course of the match.

Team analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

Strengths – A team that’s coming on the back of two wins, KKR will have their tail up when they face LSG. The batting issues have been resolved, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, exuding the confidence at the top. Nitish Rana alongside Shreyas Iyer has been KKR’s mainstay in the batting. A fit Andre Russell is what was required by Shreyas Iyer and the management and they’ve got it. Andre Russell has been their driving force both with the bat and the ball. The bowling has looked more promising with the return of Umesh Yadav. The

ever-so-consistent Sunil Narine has now found his reliant partner in Varun Chakravarthy, who is now much more economical and tighter with his bowling.

Weaknesses – Ajinkya Rahane’s unavailability due to a tear in the hamstring is a concern for the KKR because this means that the opening pair will be tweaked. The last time these two teams met each other, LSG thrashed KKR. This would be looming in the minds of players and the captain.

Impact player for Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul: Currently second in the list of top-scorers this season, a batter in form, and a big match player, Rahul will be looking to narrow down the margin between him and Jos Buttler, who is currently at the top.

Impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell: He's their second-highest run-scorer and leading wicket-taker this season having scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 182 and picking up 17 wickets. A proven match-winner, who can shift the momentum of the game within a few balls.

Head-to-head – 1

KKR – 0

LSG – 1