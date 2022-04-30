Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to Dhoni

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 19:58 ist

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday "relinquished" Chennai Super Kings captaincy which was handed back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

