RCB look to book play-off spot | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis

It's the Royal Challengers Bangalore facing the Chennai Super Kings in match 44 in Dubai. Here's the analysis.

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: The batting and bowling have really come together. The bowlers put on one of their best performances against CSK. They need to keep their form going.

Weaknesses: Aaron Finch’s form could be a concern. The Aussie batsman has hit just one fifty so far. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are required to do the bulk of the scoring in every match and that puts too much of a burden on them. Moeen Ali should be considered to give Finch a break.

Opportunities: The top spot on the points table and a place in the play-offs are on the line. RCB will want to grab it.

Threats: The team should be wary of injuries to key players.

The SWOT for CSK

Strengths: The bowling has generally showed positive signs but most facets of the team have fallen apart when they were required to deliver.

Weaknesses: The batting has been awful. Young batsmen like Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagdeesan received limited opportunities and haven't got to spend time at the crease. There have also been too many changes in the batting order.

Opportunities: With the play-offs out of reach, they should play without pressure and give their best. They should play for pride and get some wins in the last few matches.

Threats: Against a challenging bowling attack, the batting line-up could struggle again. They need to do whatever they can to avoid another collapse.

Head to head:

Matches played: 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 9

Chennai Super Kings: 16

No result: 1

Last five matches (most recent first):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-W-L-W-W

Chennai Super Kings: L-L-L-W-L

What happened earlier in the season?

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90 helped RCB win the match by 37 runs.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ambati Rayudu, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team news

No injuries reported from either team.

Ground conditions

The sky will be hazy with the temperature around 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 28% with a moderate breeze.

Impact player for RCB

AB de Villiers: He has scored 285 runs so far. With 19 sixes, he tops the list of most sixes made by RCB batsmen. De Villiers will be important in any tough chase or if RCB are targeting a big total batting first.

Impact player for CSK

Sam Curran: He has been among the best at CSK. . He gets wickets, can bat anywhere and is a live wire in the field. He has been the team's standout player this season.

