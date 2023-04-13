Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 10:56 ist
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings here.

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," read an IPL media advisory.

Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

It was Rajasthan's third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan Royals
IPL
ipl 2023
Sanju Samson
Sports News
Cricket
CSK

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

 