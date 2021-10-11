‘The king is back’: Virat Kohli hails Dhoni's iconic finish that fired CSK into finals

‘The king is back’: Kohli hails Dhoni on CSK victory

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 11 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 13:02 ist
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mahendra Sigh Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings. Credit: PTI Photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni won hearts as he blasted 18 runs off just six deliveries against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1 to take his side into the final of the tournament.

While Dhoni's finish knocked fans into a frenzy, current India captain Virat Kohli couldn't stop himself from expressing his feelings after watching Dhoni smash the ball to finish the match. 

Kohli, in his tweet, said that the king was back and Dhoni's knock made him jump out of his seat.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta also hailed Dhoni for leading from the front.

"Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher," she wrote in her tweet.

Meanwhile, fans shared their excitement on Twitter.

Chasing 173 for the win, CSK were off to a poor start as they lost Faf du Plessis in the first over. However, Dhoni’s ravishing three boundaries in the final over changed the game for CSK. 

