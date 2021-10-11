‘The king is back’: Virat Kohli hails Dhoni's iconic finish that fired CSK into finals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni won hearts as he blasted 18 runs off just six deliveries against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1 to take his side into the final of the tournament.

While Dhoni's finish knocked fans into a frenzy, current India captain Virat Kohli couldn't stop himself from expressing his feelings after watching Dhoni smash the ball to finish the match.

Kohli, in his tweet, said that the king was back and Dhoni's knock made him jump out of his seat.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta also hailed Dhoni for leading from the front.

"Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher," she wrote in her tweet.

Meanwhile, fans shared their excitement on Twitter.

Am not impressed by the 7 wonders of the world ! For me the only wonder in this world is 7 …. @msdhoni #Dhoni Never before(u)

Ever after(u) Andrum

Indrum endrum … #MSDhoni G.O.A.T #DhoniFinishesOffInStyle ! #csk even after life ❤️❤️😇😇 #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/a2049BnP8e — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 10, 2021

Nothing is bigger than “Self-belief”. The man reminds everyone yet again, who is the best finisher and why! #CSKvsDC #Qualifier1 #IPL2O21 #MSDhoni — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 10, 2021

#Dhoni * 18 runs off 6 balls with 300 SR is the highest strike rate of #IPL2021 * - Less than 10 Balls..#CSK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 10, 2021

Chasing 173 for the win, CSK were off to a poor start as they lost Faf du Plessis in the first over. However, Dhoni’s ravishing three boundaries in the final over changed the game for CSK.

