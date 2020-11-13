Virender Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader'; slams players who under-performed

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is back with his scathing attack on players in the Indian Premier League who underperformed against expectations.

In a video on Facebook, Sehwag 'reviewed players' and slammed Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell calling him a "10-crore cheerleader" for his bleak performance and the cost it bore to the team.

Maxwell struggled with form this IPL season scoring just over 100 runs over 13 league games and bagging three wickets with his spin bowling.

"Glenn Maxwell. This 10-crore cheerleader proved costly for Punjab. And he has had a bad record of shirking work over the past few seasons. But this season he went to new extremes," Sehwag said.

"This is what you call a highly-paid vacation," he added.

His other such target was RCB's Dale Steyn. "There was a time when everyone was afraid of the Steyn Gun. But this season the Steyn Gun didn't show up. Instead, we got a homemade pipe gun (desi katta)," he said.

Other players who were part of Sehwag's roast were Shane Watson, Andre Russel and Aaron Finch, he crtiticised the players for their performance through the league.

However, Sehwag had appreciation reserved for exceptional performers including Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul, Kagiso Rabada, Hardik Pandya and Jofra Archer.