When a domestic help's reluctance to bowl to him revealed Shivam Dube's talent

The left-hand batter has scored the most runs for CSK in IPL 2022, making 247 runs from eight innings, with the best being an unbeaten 95 against RCB

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 12:30 ist
Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shivam Dube's unbeaten 95-run knock for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' more than a fortnight back is one of the very few memorable things for the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions this season.

In a forgettable season for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side so far, Dube and his partnership with Robin Uthappa (88) was the key to the side notching up a mammoth 216/4 on that memorable day in the match at the DY Patil Stadium on April 12, which CSK won by 23 runs.

But few would know about the 28-year-old Mumbai cricketer and his initiation into cricket. For all his success in the IPL -- Dube has been with RCB, Rajashtan Royals and now CSK -- he has to thank his domestic help, who became so frustrated with his stroke-play when he was just four years old, that he refused to bowl to him for fear of being made to run all around the park to gather the ball.

Revealing an interesting incident in his life, Dube said, "When I started playing cricket at the age of four in my building, we had a domestic help who would throw balls to me, and I would hit. He had to run to get the ball. After a day or two he stopped throwing balls to me and I went up to tell my father.

"My dad asked what's the problem in throwing balls to a four-year old. And he (domestic help) said I have to run to fetch the ball, he's hitting it everywhere. My father then asked him to throw balls and saw me play. I stood in the left-hander's position and my father was shocked because both mom and dad are right-handers. Then I hit the balls and my dad decided I will play cricket," revealed Dube.

"This is the story that got cricket to me. My dad got interested and saw my ability. He always told me you've got the talent but you still have to work hard," added Dube.

The left-hand batter has scored the most runs for CSK in IPL 2022, making 247 runs from eight innings, with the best being an unbeaten 95 against RCB.

