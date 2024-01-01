JOIN US
DH Changemakers

DH Changemakers 2024 | M Shobha Rani | This officer is helping villages find and fund solutions

Last Updated 01 January 2024

M Shobha Rani is a Panchayat Development officer who is sourcing funds to create social and developmental changes to remote villages in Mysuru. She worked in the Malangi Gram Panchayat, where she revived a residential school. She introduced smart classrooms and provided the school with basic facilities. She also provided the village with water and reinstated encroached lands to their original owners.
Most recently, she converted the Nagawala village into a zero-waste village, that is, the village has achieved 100% waste segregation at source. More than 80% of the women in the village now use menstrual cups instead of sanitary pads. She has also revived, rejuvenated and beautified the ponds (Kalyanis) of the village.

(Published 01 January 2024)
DH Changemakers

