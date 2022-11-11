DH Evening Brief: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins; Apex court extends protection order of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi
DH Evening Brief: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins; Apex court extends protection order of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi
updated: Nov 11 2022, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
The Supreme Court Friday set free six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying its previous order releasing another convict A G Perarivalan was applicable to them as well. A bench led by Justice B R Gavai directed for the release of convicts, including S Nalini and R P Ravichandran, saying they have been in jail for over 30 years. Other convicts are V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, Jayakumar and Robert Payas.
Gyanvapi Mosque case: SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area till further orders
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till further orders the protection of the area where a 'Shivling' was stated to be found at theGyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex premises in Varanasi. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha allowed the Hindu parties to move an application before the Varanasi district judge for consolidation of all the lawsuit filed on theGyanvapirow.
PM inaugurates swanky Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, an eco-friendly facility constructed at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore largely using bamboo. Nicknamed as "Terminal in a garden", the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.
AAP banking on Patidars to power its foray into BJP-ruled Gujarat
"TheBabbar Sher(lion) has come, now no one else stands a chance here," said a youngster as Alpesh Kathiriya, AAP candidate from the Varachha RoadAssemblyconstituency, arrived at a residential colony here on a motorcycle with his supporters in tow. Kathiriya along with his supporters went from door to door chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and urging residents, many of whom came out of their houses after seeing his cavalcade, to vote for him in the upcoming state polls.
In Pics | Incessant rains lash Tamil Nadu; normal life affected
Continuous and heavy rainfall since last evening has disrupter the daily lives in Tamil Nadu. India Meteorological Department said a well-marked low-pressure area lay over the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, rainfall is expected till November 13 and it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on delay in appointment of judges
TheSupreme Courton Friday sought an explanation from the Union law secretary over the delay in appointment of judges to the High Courts and the top court, saying withholding of names was not acceptable as delay leads to the cause of law and justice suffering. Read more
BJP eyes history, Congress tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll
The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to poll on Saturday. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.
The tenure of Justice D Y Chandrachud, who took over as the 50th Chief Justice of India this week, will be especially significant for the judiciary and the country. He will have the longest term in officefor a CJI in decades, as against his predecessor Justice U U Lalit’s very brief term. CJIs in the country have been disadvantaged by their short tenures but Justice Chandrachud will have a reasonably long stint in office which should help him to implement reforms, streamline judicial functioning at all levels and make an impact.
Instances of racial slurs have soared on Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, a digital civil rights group reported on Thursday.Researchers at the Centre for Countering Digital Hate found that the number of tweets containing one of several different racial slurs soared in the week after Musk bought Twitter.
'You only expect from those who can deliver': Gambhir on India's loss at T20 World Cup
Former India left-hand opening batter Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic message on social media which indicated his frustration with Rohit Sharma's side that lost to England in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
In his cryptic post, Gambhir, who played a key role in India lifting the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup, wrote, "You only expect from those who can deliver! Chin up boys."
Man with religious tattoo on hand found unfit for central forces, moves HC
A man who was declared unfit for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other forces for having a "religious tattoo" on the dorsum of his right hand has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision.
The counsel for the authorities opposed the plea saying that the right arm is the saluting hand and this tattoo was not permissible under the relevant guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
