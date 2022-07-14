Nothing Phone(1) will be available from July 21 exclusively on Flipkart in India. It comes in three variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage—for Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Those who had pre-booked the device, they are entitled to get Rs 1,000 discount. Also, those who opt for EMI plans via HDFC card can claim additional Rs 2,000 instant discount as well.