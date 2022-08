The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022, after much fanfare, has announced the winners of the coveted awards for its 13th edition. It was not an easy task for the jury members to pick winners from the large number of talented nominees across several categories and movies across languages. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah bagged the 'Best Actor' awards for their stellar performances in the films 83 and Jalsa respectively.