Bengaluru Rain: Safety tips for driving in wet weather
For the past two days Bengaluru has been witnessing light to moderate rains and cloudy skies due to the effect of cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While the weather reports suggest bursts of heavy rain over the next few days in Bengaluru, here are some key safety tips that will help you drive better in this weather.
- 1 /11
In pics | Safety tips for driving in Bengaluru rains. Credit: M&W Studios/Pexels
- 2 /11
Drive slower than usual: Drive at a speed below the recommended speed limit even if the road is empty. This aids in avoiding skidding and makes it easier to brake to a standstill. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
- 3 /11
Check if your car tyres are in good condition: Try to stick a 10 rupee coin into the tyre tread. If you cannot see the golden ring, your tyre is good to go. (If you don't have one, you can also use your car key). Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
- 4 /11
Turn on the air conditioner: To ensure that your windows do not get fogged up while driving in rain, you should turn on your AC and set temperature at the same level as it is outside. Credit: Kaboompics.com/Pexels
- 5 /11
Turn on the headlights: Heavy rains hinder visibility. Hence, it's recommended to turn on your headlights so that you can see better and keep yourself and others safe. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /11
Have functional wipers: Make sure your car wipers are fully functional. This helps you have clear visibility while driving. Credit: Matheus Bertelli/Pexels
- 7 /11
Maintain double the distance with the vehicle ahead: Ensure you maintain two cars length of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. This gives you enough time to brake gently. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 8 /11
Never brake hard: Brake gently, else, your car is more likely to skid and you will lose control in an instant. Cars with ABS have a better advantage while braking in the rain. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /11
Avoid Puddles of water: Hydroplaning, which happens when the water on the road makes the tyres lose contact with the surface is one of the most common causes of accidents on wet roads and this prevents the brakes from working. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 10 /11
Don’t Accelerate when skidding (Hydroplaning): Immediately stop accelerating to help slow down your car. Try to steer the wheels to break out of hydroplaning and regain control of your car. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
- 11 /11
Prefer waiting over driving: Being 15 minutes late to your work or home is better than you ending up in the hospital. Be patient when it rains heavily and try to wait it out. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar
Superstar Rajinikanth is inarguably one of the most revered and celebrated names in Indian cinema. The actor par excellence enjoys an enviable fan following across the globe due to his unique reel mannerisms, energetic screen presence, 'massy' dialogue delivery and humble nature. The legend, who began his career in 1975, remains Kollywood's undisputed 'Thalaivar' despite the emergence of younger stars. On superstar Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, we list nine lesser-known facts about him.
- 1 /10
Rajinikanth turns 72: Nine must-know facts about 'Thalaivar'.
- 2 /10
Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was named after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Rajinikanth grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. He learnt Tamil while pursuing acting course from Madras Film Institute. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
Before stepping into acting, Rajinikanth worked as a coolie, carpenter and bus conductor. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
With a career spanning 48 years, Rajinikanth has been part of as many as 169 movies. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is Rajini's inspiration and he has acted in almost a dozen Tamil remakes of Big B’s films. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
While Rajini is hailed for his heroism, he started his career with anti-hero roles. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Rajini is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. He was featured in a lesson titled 'From Bus Conductor to Superstar'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
Rajinikanth is the first Indian actor to have worked in films using different camera technologies like black and white, colour, 3D and motion capture. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /10
Rajinikanth's film 'Enthiran' is the only Tamil film that made it into IMDb's Top 50 films from around the world list in 2010. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 12, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /6
Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honour of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against DK Yoo of South Korea during their exhibition boxing match in Goyang. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Christians take part in a Christmas rally in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Norway's Lucas Braathen competes in the first run of the Men's Slalom event during the FIS Alpine ski World Cup in Val-d'Isere. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Iraqi demonstrators block a road with burning tyres as they protest the death of fellow protestors in clashes with security forces, in the southern city of Nasiriyah. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, erupts on December 11. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. . A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend | Lucky Colour: Cobalt-Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 12 Best staycations for winter 2022
In today's time, travellers prefer private stay rentals over hotel booking and there are some amazing companies that offer amazing and value-for-money stays loaded with other facilities that are hard to resist. While people have started planning for their Christmas holiday and New Year vacation, here we list some of the perfect getaways in Northern India to escape and witness the beauty of a snowy landscape.
- 1 /13
In Pics | 12 Best staycations for winter 2022
- 2 /13
Ekam, Chail: A regal abode hidden in the midst of a forest with a verdant lawn, a gazebo, gorgeous sitouts, an indoor fireplace, and an envious library. Made of wood and stone, equipped with modern furnishings, every part of the home has a rhythm of its own. The sit-outs on every floor offer stunning vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas, and the surrounding flora make for an almost-poetic, indoor-outdoor living experience. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /13
Hakushu, Shimla: An uber-luxe property in Sainj, near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh draws heavy influence from Japanese architecture and interiors, seen through its clean, minimalist look and soothing earthy hues. The home has employed an all-women staff, with many of them who have struggled to securely support themselves or their family. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /13
Monarch Manor, Manali: Monarch Manor in Manali is a restored architectural masterpiece that is nestled amidst one of Manali's quietest locales. The Glass Suite is the most romantic holiday destination for couples near Delhi. One can catch the first snowfall of the season from the clear ceiling above the bed, or spend hours in the hot-tub jacuzzi under the stars. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /13
Hillstation Over Tirthan Valley, Manali: Surrounded by dense forests, and opening to stunning vistas of the Tirthan Valley, Hillstation Over Tirthan Valley is a luxurious homestay in Gushaini, a quaint village close to Kullu and regarded as Himachal’s best kept secret. This homestay in Tirthan Valley is located 55 kms from Bhuntar airport and 6 km from the Great Himalayan National Park (a UNESCO heritage site). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /13
Hardy’s Hideaway, Shimla: Resting splendidly atop the hills of Shimla, this is one typical pahadi home, nestling amidst beautiful orchards and a valley. A mere 3-hour drive away from Shimla Airport, is a beacon that gravitates anyone looking for an escape from the urban sprawl towards itself. With 4-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms that can be booked independently, this homestay in Shimla is the perfect getaway for couples, 2-3 families or a large group of friends. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /13
Willow Castle, Bhimtal: Willow Castle is a pet-friendly homestay in Bhimtal surrounded by the magnificent mountains of Uttarakhand. This place is an ideal vacation destination and a perfect getaway near Delhi and Chandigarh. One can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Himalayas from this place near Sattal while enjoying your daily brew. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /13
Casa Bellissimo, Dehradun: Adorned with the colourful hues and the charm of Dehradun, Casa Bellissimo is everything your dream vacation feels like. Literally meaning ‘the beautiful house,’ this 3-bedroom villa in the hills exudes leisure and comfort. Located 45 minutes from Jolly Grant International Airport, you will be instantly swept away by the villa’s incredible European architecture and rustic interiors. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /13
Elysian, Dehradun: Elysian is a stunning luxury villa in Dehradun. that offers the best valley views from the French windows in the bedrooms and living room. This homestay in Dehradun has a blend of earthy and modern vibes. The brick-and-stone structure of this boutique home houses modern amenities and furnishings - ideal for the best getaway for couples, small families and close friends. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /13
Cottage Glade, Dehradun : Inspired by European wooden chalets, this cottage homestay near The Doon School was built as a home for families and friends who want to escape to the mountains for a detox getaway. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /13
Gardens On The Lake, Bhimtal: Gardens On The Lake is a private homestay in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, that guarantees some amazing views of Bhimtal Lake and the mighty Himalayas around you. One can soak in the views of its tranquil waters from the verdant green lawn of this humble abode while sipping a hot cup of chai. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 12 /13
El Sueno, Mukteshwar: El Sueno is a boutique villa in Mukteshwar and is ideal for pet-parents, couples, small families and close groups of friends. This place has an incredible wood-and-stone structure, built along the Koti Banal style of architecture with an indoor fireplace, powder room and ensuite bathrooms. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 13 /13
The Amlyn, Manali: Amlyn is a 6-bedroom homestay that is perched on a hilltop in Vashisht, Manali. Located 15 minutes (3 km) from Manali Mall Road and 10 mins (2 km) from the Vashisht Temple and Geothermal Hot Springs, this property offers the 180° unobstructed view with the Beas river flowing below and the majestic Himalayas out front. Credit: Special Arrangement