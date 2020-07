Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, the latest victim of a disease that has wreaked havoc in Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States.

Bolsonaro, who said he had experienced only mild symptoms so far, said he was feeling "perfectly well" as he removed his mask in a TV interview Tuesday to announce his diagnosis.

The far-right leader has consistently ignored virus containment measures such as social distancing despite Brazil being the world's second-worst hit country with more than 66,000 dead.

Brazil accounts for the lion's share of infections in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the caseload has now surpassed three million.