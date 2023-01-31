Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.

Dressed in a red saree with a black and golden border, Sitharaman and her team of officials posed for a photo-op before heading to meet President Murmu. Sitharaman was India's first full-time woman Finance Minister who ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata'. Sitharaman was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.