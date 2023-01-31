Budget 2023: Journey of briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
All eyes are now on the Union Budget 2023 and what it will bring to the table. Here, we take a look at the journey of the budget briefcase over the years.
Over the years, the Budget presentation has seen many changes with changing times. Every year, on Budget day the Finance Minister poses with a red briefcase outside the Parliament ahead of the Budget presentation. This tradition is religiously followed to date by all the Union Finance Ministers in India. Credit: PTI Photo
The Budget briefcase tradition was inherited by Britishers. In 1860, then British Budget chief William E. Gladstone used a red suitcase with the Queen’s monogram embossed in it. This was called 'Gladstone Box' and all the supreme heads carried this box during their budget presentation. Credit: Twitter/@PadraigBelton
The original 'Gladstone' briefcase was officially retired in 2010 and one can find it in Churchill War Rooms. Credit: Twitter/@UkNatArchives
While in Britain, the Budget briefcase was passed on from one finance minister to another. Indian FMs kept changing bags during their tenure. Credit: PTI Photo
India’s first finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty carried the first Budget briefcase on November 26, 1947. Credit: Twitter/@prasarbharati
In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scripted history by breaking the tradition. She ditched the colonial legacy of the traditional ledger and opted for a 'Bahi Khata' to carry budget papers. Credit: PTI Photo
Adapting to changing times, Nirmala Sitharaman presented a complete paperless Budget in 2021. Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a 'Made in India' iPad replacing the 'Bahi Khata'. Credit: PTI Photo
In 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman again took a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch as she headed to the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in a paperless format just like the previous two years. Credit: PTI Photo
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
Dressed in a red saree with a black and golden border, Sitharaman and her team of officials posed for a photo-op before heading to meet President Murmu. Sitharaman was India's first full-time woman Finance Minister who ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata'. Sitharaman was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.
- 1 /5
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
- 2 /5
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 3 /5
As per tradition, the Finance Minister and her team meets the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament for the Budget presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 4 /5
Sitharaman posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office along with her team of officials before heading to meet the President. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata' style pouch, which she used after ditching the briefcase. The pouch holds a tablet. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, February 1, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick, Shetland Islands on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Protesters clash with police on the Place Vauban during a rally on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
People gather on the side of the road to get a glimpse of Pope Francis (not seen) as he departs the N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
People gathering on the side of the road wave as Pope Francis departs the N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
The pack rides during the second stage of 2023 Saudi Tour, from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks, on January 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 8
- 3 /13
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You have been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you have fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 1
- 6 /13
Leo | You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Pista-green. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky Colour: Cherry-red. Lucky Number: 3
- 8 /13
Libra | Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strong. Lucky Colour: Indigo . Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 5
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world . Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 1
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi dons 'pheran' to ward off Kashmir cold
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who set off a national debate when he walked the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a white T-shirt in north India's cold winter, was seen in a Kashmiri 'pheran' to ward off Kashmir's bone-freezing weather.
- 1 /9
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi dons 'pheran' to ward off Kashmir cold
- 2 /9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Omar Abdullah at the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
The former Congress president was seen in a sleeveless jacket over his trademark white T-shirt earlier in the morning and then in the traditional long cloak worn by Kashmiris. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Rahul was seen in a grey pheran as he headed to the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium for the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Gandhi's white T-shirt set off a national debate when he walked the Bharat Jodo Yatra when the yatra entered Delhi, his supporters praising his resilience while his opponents criticised him. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader at the end of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar. Credit: Twitter/INCIndia
- 7 /9
Congress supporters during a public rally at the end of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar. Credit: AICC
- 9 /9
J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a public rally at the end of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo