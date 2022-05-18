Cannes 2022: Deepika wows at the French Riviera in Sabyasachi dress
Deepika Padukone stunned all in a Sabyasachi outfit during a jury photocall at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who serves as a jury member for the 75th edition of the film gala, turned up for the photocall in a beige and green outfit, and jewellery from Sabyasachi’s resort series collection "Tropic of Calcutta".
Actor Deepika Padukone is giving major fashion goals at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Deepika wore a Sabyasachi outfit to pose for the shutterbugs during a jury photocall at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Special Arrangement
She was seen wearing a Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by company paintings with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool green trousers. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika paired the dress with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. Credit: Reuters Photo
During the photocall, Padukone posed happily for the photographers alongside fellow jury members. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deepika Padukone is seen with Rebecca Hall during the photocall. Credit: Reuters Photo
