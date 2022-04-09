Cylinder blast sets Delhi's Azad market afire
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Azad Market, leaving several shops gutted in the blaze and injuring five people. People suffered minor injuries due to splinters from the explosion but are reported to be safe after receiving treatment. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit in an electric pole.
Cylinder blast sets Delhi's Azad market afire
A massive fire broke out in three buildings of Azad market after a cylinder exploded at a shop, injuring five persons. Credit: PTI Photo
Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information about the blaze was received. Credit: PTI Photo
The cylinder explosion took place in a welding shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Credit: PTI Photo
According to police, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electric pole. An investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause. Credit: PTI Photo
The fire was brought under control around 7:30 am and doused by around 8:30 am, with cooling operations are under way. Credit: PTI Photo
Disaster management teams were deployed and earthmoving machines were called to remove the debris from the collapsed building. Credit: PTI Photo
Owners react after their shops were gutted in the massive blaze. Credit: PTI Photo
