While celebrities prefer to keep their life private and away from the public, there are few who take pride in sharing their private life with their fans and followers. KGF superstar Yash is one of the celebrities who keeps their admirers updated with his personal life and never shies from sharing his private moments. Be it his kids’ birthday or the vacation pictures, the 'Rocking Star' has given a glimpse to his fans. Here's a look at some of his precious moments with his wife and adorable children, Ayra and Yatharv Yash!