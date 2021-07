Eid al-Adha celebrations were subdued in India and in several parts of the world with no major congregational prayers and community feasts over fears of triggering a third wave of the coronavirus. However, this year the festive buzz was missing as most of the markets and other public places remained deserted as a majority of people preferred remaining indoors. The Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice", marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or Hajj to the Saudi holy city of Mecca and is celebrated in remembrance of Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to God.