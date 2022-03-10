Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP
The BJP was leading in over 250 seats in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday (March 10) morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.
Yogi Adityanath’s party is set to keep control of Uttar Pradesh as officials begin the count in a state assembly vote that will offer clues to the national mood before the next general election, due by 2024. Credit: PTI Photo
As per the early trends in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party was leading on more than 250 seats. Credit: Reuters Photo
Opinion polls have predicted a comfortable majority for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, despite the government's much-criticised handling of COVID-19, high unemployment, and anger over farm reforms that Modi cancelled last year after protests. Credit: PTI Photo
The BJP has long predicted it would retain the northern state because of policies such as free staples for the poor during the pandemic and a major crackdown on crime. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India's 1.35 billion people and sends the most legislators to the parliament of any state. Credit: PTI Photo
It has long been said that without winning Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Bihar, no party or coalition has much hope of securing a majority in parliament. The BJP has been in power in both. Credit: PTI Photo
Counting of votes begins in Punjab amid tight security
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began amid tight security arrangements. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which emerged as a major contender in the multi-cornered contest, is looking to get its first full state to rule while the Congress aims to retain power.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began amid tight security arrangements. Credit: PTI Photo
As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said. Polling in the state was held on February 20. Credit: AFP Photo
A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited. Credit: AFP Photo
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which emerged as a major contender in the multi-cornered contest, is looking to get its first full state to rule while the Congress aims to retain power. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, March 10: Best shots from around the world
A child puckers her lips on a window of a bus heading to a temporary housing location, following Russian invasion of Ukraine, near the North Railway Station in Bucharest. Credit: Reuters photo
A general view shows Marathon Petroleum's refinery, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Anacortes, Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
Riot police take position during a protest by education workers demanding the government of Luis Arce more items for teachers, implementation of biosafety equipment in schools and a larger budget for the education sector, in La Paz. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous man holds a sign reading “get the chainsaw out of the forest” during a demo led by Brazilian musician Caetano Veloso (out of frame) in defense of Earth and the environment and against the environmental policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, outside the Congress building in Brasilia. Credit: AFP Photo
A cat sits in a box at the main hall of the Central train station, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw. Credit: Reuters photo
A Golden silk spider (Nephila-clavipes) is seen at Juan Diaz mangrove in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Transgender women take part in a protest against a ceremony taking place outside the Culture Palace in Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 10, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Brick-red. Lucky Number: 8.
Taurus: Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: It's time to get yourself back on track. Hobbies will be good for your emotional well-being. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now it’s time to move on. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 7.
Virgo: You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Children will be of major concern if you haven't kept the lines of communication open. Someone you work with may be withholding valuable information. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 1.
Scorpio: Be diplomatic but firm. Focus your efforts on your work. Your energy will be high. Your ability to extract information could be an asset when dealing with financial matters and official plans. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: It's time to get yourself back on track. Hobbies will be good for your emotional well-being. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now it’s time to move on. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Lucky Colour: Onyx. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 8.
Pisces: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
In Pics: Destroyed Russian military vehicles in Ukraine
With President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine entering the third week, the image of the Russian military looks a little shattered as Ukraine’s military has somehow managed to thwart its opponent. Reportedly, Ukraine has killed more than 3,000 Russian troops and has shot down several military vehicles, according to conservative estimates by US officials. Here are some ground zero photos from Ukraine that narrates the Russian army’s real troubles.
A burned military vehicle in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Although many times larger than the Ukrainian military and with more advanced weapons and air superiority, Russian forces have become bogged down just about everywhere in the country, struggling with logistical problems, apparent poor troop morale and tactical errors that Ukrainian troops have taken advantage of. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian soldiers beat back the initial push and destroyed some of the first Russian armoured vehicles. Credit: AP Photo
A charred Russian Army all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle Tigr-M (Tiger) is seen. Credit: Reuters Photo
Unable to make major military gains with precision attacks, Russian seem to have resorted to a campaign of terror in Ukrainian cities and villages. Credit: Reuters Photo
A destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr is seen in a forest near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Locals walk past the remains of a Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Russian military vehicles are seen on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. Credit: Reuters Photo
Smoke rises from a damaged armoured vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Ukrainians look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha in Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo