China's Parliament unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi Jinping on March 10, paving the way for him to stay in power for life. Xi was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.