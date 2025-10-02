<p>Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Minister R Damodar Reddy died at a hospital here due to a kidney-related illness. He was 73.</p>.<p>Damodar Reddy breathed his last at a super-speciality hospital here late on Wednesday, Congress party sources said.</p>.RSS has rendered special services for Tibetan refugees: Dalai Lama.<p>Reddy, who was elected to the assembly for five terms, had served as IT Minister when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2004-2009.</p>.<p>Damodar Reddy's mortal remains would be taken to Suryapet on October 3 to enable people to pay their last respects and his funeral would be held at Tungaturti in Surypet district on October 4, the sources said.</p>.<p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, sministers and other leaders condoled the demise of Damodar Reddy. </p>