Glimpses from Amit Shah's 3-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 has assumed significance in the backdrop of recent attacks on civilians by militants in the Valley. Here are some glimpses from his first visit to the valley since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.
Glimpses from Shah's 3-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir
The home minister was received at the technical airport in Jammu by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan. Credit: PTI Photo
Upon landing, Amit Shah drove straight to meet the family of martyred J&K Police Inspector Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by terrorists last month. He met his wife Fatima Akhter in Nowgam and has assured her a given government job. Credit: PTI Photo
HM Amit Shah later chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley. Shah also flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight and interacted with members of a youth club in Srinagar. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Shah paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meet with a delegation of Sufi Saints in Srinagar. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Shah addressed a public rally in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu on October 24,2021. At the rally he said that nobody will be allowed to scuttle peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
He was greeted by supporters on his arrival for a public meeting, in Srinagar. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Shah also inaugurated the new campus at the IIT-Jammu and also laid foundation stones of many developmental projects. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Amit Shah also paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine in J&K's Ganderbal district. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Amit Shah also enjoyed the musical fountain and laser show at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to extend his 3-day visit to J&K in order to spend the night with CRPF troopers at the martyr’s memorial in Pulwama district. Credit: MHA
Amit Shah paid homage to the brave CRPF jawans at the martyr's memorial in Pulwama. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
News in Pics, October 27: Best photos from around the world
NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer are scheduled to launch at October 31 at 2:21 am ET, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Credit: AFP Photo
The IMF said it was following events in Sudan after a military coup that saw the prime minister deposed and major donors suspend aid. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Indigenous people, workers and students will join forces to stage a protest against Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, who on October 18 declared a state of emergency in the country grappling with a surge in drug-related violence, and ordered the mobilisation of police and military in the streets. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk in a street during a general strike and lack of transportation, amid a fuel shortage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Credit: AFP Photo
Even as New York City's Covid case count continues to fall, many health experts and epidemiologists believe that the city, and much of the world, will be living with Covid-19 long into the future. As people continue to get vaccinated and wear masks in many social settings, experts believe that Covid-19 will be a present but diminished danger for most people. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators march to McDonald's headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was one of several staged nationwide to call attention to the company’s handling of sexual harassment complaints at the company's restaurants and to urge its workers to unionise. Credit: AFP Photo
Google's parent company Alphabet beat quarterly earnings expectations, raking in $18.9 billion in profit as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 4
Taurus | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could damper your day. You'll meet with social opportunities. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms - so do tell that special one your feeling. Avoid problems with authority figures, government agencies or institutions. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Put your efforts into work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socialising and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky Colour: Russet Brown. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. To buy or change residence is strong in your mind today. Don’t be put off by any minor obstacles. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Not a good time for investments. A younger sibling could cause worry. Love life perks up. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6
Pisces | Unexpected expenses could crop up. A promotion or gain long overdue will materialise. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 5
India’s best workplace for women in 2021 | In Pics
Here we take a look at the top 10 India's best workplaces for women in 2021. Every year, 'Great Place to Work' identifies India's 100 best companies to work for (with employee strength more than 500) through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. The 'Great Place to Work' has been studying employee experience and people's practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with the 'Great Place to Work' Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
India's best workplace for women in 2021 | In Pics
Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited (a Startek company) has been recognised as India’s one of the best companies to work for women in 2021. Credit: https://aegis-company.com/
Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., which provides computer programming services, has managed to secure a place in 'Great Place to Work' for women list. Credit: Reuters Photo
One of India's top technology companies, Ericsson India Private Limited has been included in the list for the second consecutive year in a row. Credit: Facebook/Ericsson
Located in Bengaluru, GCC Services India Private LTD is the global capability center for AB InBev. Credit: https://gccservices.com/
HERE Technologies, a multinational group dealing with location data and mapping, too features in the list. Credit: Instagram/here
Technology company HP is one of the best companies to work for women in 2021. Credit: Instagram/hp_india
A fully owned subsidiary of Intuit Inc. USA, Intuit India has managed to secure a spot. Credit: Facebook/@IntuitIndia
One of World's leading global payments & technology company - Mastercard has also been recognised as India’s best companies to work for women. Credit: Reuters Photo
NatWest India also made into the list of India’s best companies to work for women. Credit: Reuters Photo
Multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, Whirlpool India also ranks in the list. Credit: Facebook/@WhirlpoolIndiaOfficial
In Pics: Upcoming IPOs in India to watch out for in 2021
Zomato, Comstar, IRFC, PowerGrid and others, we came across some of the most popular IPOs in India in the first half of 2021, well there are a lot more in the pipeline as well. Here are some hottest IPOs to hit the market this year...
In Pics: Upcoming IPOs in India to watch out for in 2021
Nykaa IPO opens from October 28. The profitable Indian e-commerce start-up has fixed a price band of Rs 1085-1125 a share for its Rs 630-crore initial public offering. Credit: Facebook/@MyNykaa
India's largest insurance company, LIC is gearing up to launch IPO which is close to Rs. 7000-8000 crore. Credit: https://licindia.in/
One of the most popular digital payment application, Paytm is coming up with its IPO in 2021 with an issue size of Rs 160 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has applied for an IPO with SEBI worth Rs 1350 crore. The tentative issue date of the IPO is in October 2021. Credit: Facebook/@utkarshbankonline
The power transmission company, Sterlite Power has been filed for an IPO with SEBI of Rs. 1250 crore. Credit: Facebook/@SterlitePower
Fino Payments Bank has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 29. Credit: Facebook/@FinoPaymentsBank
Keventer Group's Keventer Agro is all set to launch an IPO worth Rs 800 crore. Credit: Facebook/@KeventerAgro