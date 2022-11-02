Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2. Take a look at some of the fun facts about your favourite star.
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Shah Rukh Khan has done over two dozen cameos in his career. Credit: PTI Photo
Not many know that SRK’s debut film was ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, but due to the delay in the release of the film, ‘Deewana’ is considered to be his debut film. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Shah Rukh Khan has a phobia of riding horses. He also avoids eating ice cream. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan is one of few celebs to have been honoured with the equivalent of a knighthood in Malaysia. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan is superstitious about numbers and all the number plates of his vehicles read 555. He believes that it brings him good luck. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
SRK, who had fallen in love with Gauri during the time he was living in Delhi, married Gauri Khan three times. SRK and Gauri registered themselves for a court marriage after which the couple had a 'nikah' on August 26, 1991, and decided to marry again according to Hindu tradition on October 25,1991. Credit: Instagram/gaurikhan
Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood to have received three foreign doctorates from three universities. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Apart from acting, SRK has got good business skills. Before entering showbiz, Shah Rukh ran a restaurant in Delhi’s Daryaganj. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The world’s biggest skyscraper Burj Khalifa paid special tribute to SRK by displaying his visuals and wishes on his 55th birthday. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
SRK came to Mumbai with a big dream and Rs 20 in his pocket and now he is among the richest actors in the world with a net worth estimated at around $600 million. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
TRENDING GALLERIES
News in Pics, November 2, 2022: Best photos from the world
Police stand guard at the cordoned scene of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro with a Brazilian flag walks between trucks during a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors walk along the pier of the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the starting point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A man wearing an aquarium with goldfishes on his head walks among the pedestrians at the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the start point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with the largest number of prisoners as of October 2022, according to World Prison Brief (WPB). The WPB is a database that provides information about prison systems throughout the world.
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022 Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 10 | Iran - 1,89,000 prisoners. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 09 | Mexico - 2,29, 621 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 08 | Indonesia - 2,75, 518 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 07 | Thailand - 2,85, 572 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
Rank 06 | Turkey - 3,14, 502 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Donald Tong
Rank 05 | Russia - 4,68,237 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 04 | India - 5,54, 034 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 03 | Brazil - 8,35, 643 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 02 | United States - 16,75,400 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
Rank 01 | China - 16,90,000 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Ron Lach
TRENDING GALLERIES
Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years; See Pics
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. This was her first trip to India in three years and she said she is looking forward to her first trip to India. She is in India to launch her own hair-care brand on November 4.
Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years; See Pics
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra returned to India after almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Credit: Bollywoodflash
Priyanka was seen in a blue shirt-styled co-ord set which she paired with white shoes. Credit: Bollywoodflash
She was seen super excited and overwhelmed by the warm welcome at the airport. Credit: Bollywoodflash
Priyanka happily greeted the paps and waved at them before leaving in her car. Credit: Bollywoodflash
Priyanka Chopra is seen leaving the airport in Mumbai. Credit: Bollywoodflash
TRENDING GALLERIES
Aishwarya turns 49: Top 5 performances that prove she's one of the finest actors
There's no denying the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in Indian cinema. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, Ash enjoys a very strong fan following not just in India but across the globe. Known for her impressive screen presence, humble nature, and wise selection of roles, Aishwarya has given several Blockbusters that set the cash registers ringing at the box office, proving that her star power is second to none. Today, as Aishwarya turns 49, we take a look at five movies that prove she is talent personnified.
Aishwarya turns 49: Top 5 performances that prove she's one of the finest actors
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): A blockbuster hit at the box office, this movie revolved helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolves around an aspiring singer (Salman Khan) who falls in love with his teacher's daughter, played by Aishwarya Rai. The film is best remembered for the complex equations between the protagonists and its stellar soundtrack. Credit: Special Arrangement
Taal (1999): Directed by Subhash Ghai, Taal featured Aishwarya in the role of a naive young woman who becomes an overnight sensation after signing a contract with a flamboyant music producer. The movie hit the right notes with its engaging plot and phenomenal music. Credit: Special Arrangement
Devdas (2002): Devdas directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is regarded as one of the classics of Indian cinema. The film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (SRK), whose life goes downhill after his family forbids him from marrying Paro, (Aishwarya Rai). He then turns to alcohol and seeks refuge with a prostitute Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit). In this period romantic drama Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of Paro which for her several awards that year. Credit: Special Arrangement
Guru (2007): Widely regarded as one of the finest movies of Aishwarya's career, the Mani Ratnam-directed drama featured Ash as the leading lady opposite Abhishek Bachchan and emerged a commercial success. Credit: Special Arrangement
Jodhaa Akbar (2008): The grand period drama revolved around the life of the Mughal emperor Akbar, highlighting his relationship with his wife Jodhaa. The film marked Aishwarya's second major collaboration with Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan. The film emerging a success while receiving rave reviews from the target audience. Credit: Special Arrangement