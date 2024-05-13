Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passed away. Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar has tweeted about his demise.

"Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP organization family as well as countless workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organization skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," wrote Sinha in the post on X.