The world witnessed a rare astronomical event on Thursday - a hybrid solar eclipse, with the rare event visible to sky-watchers in Western Australia, parts of Indonesia, and East Timor. The eclipse which started at 07.04 am will last till 12.29 pm IST and cannot be seen in India. Hybrid solar eclipses are a combination of total and annular eclipses. It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time. Here are some pictures from this rare celestial event.