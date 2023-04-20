Heatwave in India: Tips to safeguard your skin from extreme heat
In extreme heat, it's essential to take extra care of your skin as excessive heat and sweating can cause a range of skin issues, such as heat rash, sunburn, dehydration, and premature ageing. Here are some tips suggested by Dr Mansak Shishak of Clinic Dermatech that will safeguard your skin and protect it from the harmful effects of extreme heat.
Heatwave in India: Tips to safeguard your skin from extreme heat. Credit: Getty Images
Wear Protective Clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing that covers your skin, like long-sleeved shirts and wide-brimmed hats. Credit: PTI Photo
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated to keep your skin healthy and prevent dehydration. Credit: AFP Photo
Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or higher 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Take Cool Showers: Take cool showers or baths to soothe your skin and reduce sweat and oil buildup that can clog your pores. Credit: PTI Photo
Use a Moisturizer: Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without clogging your pores. Credit: Getty Images
Avoid Hot Water: Avoid using hot water to wash your face or take a shower, as it can strip your skin of its natural oils and leave it dry and itchy. Credit: Getty Images
Stay in the Shade: Avoid being in the sun for extended periods, especially during peak hours (10:00 am to 04:00 pm). Seek shade or use an umbrella if you need to be outside. Credit: AFP Photo
Tim Cook opens first Apple store in Delhi, greets customers
Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the company's second flagship store in India, in the Capital while greeting the first wave of customers. Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates.
Tim Cook opens first Apple store in Delhi, greets customers. Credit: PTI Photo
Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the tech giant's first retail store in New Delhi, called the 'Apple Saket', on April 20. Credit: Reuters Photo
With folded hands Apple chief executive Tim Cook welcomed the customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital. Credit: AFP Photo
Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Apple Saket store in Delhi is half the size of the Mumbai store where the company will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources. Credit: PTI Photo
The company has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members at the Saket store, who have come from 18 states of India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. Credit: AFP Photo
Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook (L) and Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien clap during the opening of an Apple retail store at a mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook (R) talks with Apple enthusiasts during the opening of an Apple retail store at a mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple employees cheer next to Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook and Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien during the opening of the Apple retail store in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a woman during the opening of an Apple retail store at Select City Skywalk mall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Apple CEO Tim Cook signs an autograph for a customer at the opening of India's second Apple retail store, at Saket in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rare hybrid solar eclipse graces the skies; see pics
The world witnessed a rare astronomical event on Thursday - a hybrid solar eclipse, with the rare event visible to sky-watchers in Western Australia, parts of Indonesia, and East Timor. The eclipse which started at 07.04 am will last till 12.29 pm IST and cannot be seen in India. Hybrid solar eclipses are a combination of total and annular eclipses. It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time. Here are some pictures from this rare celestial event.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse graces the skies; see pics
A rare hybrid solar eclipse plunged the Australian town of Exmouth into total. Stargazers parked their caravans, pitched their telescopes, and donned protective glasses to watch a 'ring of fire' forming as the sun peeked out from behind the moon. Credit: Twitter/@Pak_Weather
Photographer John Kraus captured this picture of the 'super heavy solar eclipse' and shared it on social media. Credit: Twitter/@johnkrausphotos
In Indonesia's capital, hundreds came to see the partial eclipse, obscured by clouds. Credit: AP Photo
In Philippines, a rare hybrid solar eclipse graced the skies of Paranaque city. Credit: Twitter/@PhilippineStar
The hybrid solar eclipse as seen from Metro Manila, Philippines. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view showing a partial solar eclipse in Jakarta. Credit: AFP Photo
People use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: AP Photo
A woman assists her daughter as she looks through a telescope to watch the solar eclipse. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, April 20, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) shakes hands with people during a visit in Selestat, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph taken Chornomorets Stadium in Odesa on April 19, 2023, shows football fans of Chernomorets Odesa raising flares as they line the road during the funeral procession of Sergiy Fedik. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers prepare the SpaceX Starship as the sun sets behind them ahead of the launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica. Credit: AFP Photo
A child plays in a square in Gaza city on April 18, 2023, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis looks on during the weekly general audience on April 19, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture of 'Trinity' is seen during sale of the skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex (T-Rex) by Koller auction house in Zurich. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics| 10 Most populated nations in the world (2023)
As India surpasses China as the most populous country in the world, here we take a look at the fresh list of the top ten largest contributors to the world population according to UNFPA.
In Pics| 10 Most populated nations in the world (2023). Credit: Reuters Photo
With a population of 128.5 million, Mexico rounds off the top ten list of 'Most populated nations in the World'. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ninth place was taken by Russia which has a population of 144.4 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bangladesh sits at the eighth place with a population of 173 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
With a 216.4 million population, Brazil stands seventh on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sixth on the list is Nigeria with 223.8 million population. Credit: AFP Photo
India's neighbour Pakistan is positioned fifth on the list with 240.5 million. Credit: AFP Photo
Next comes Indonesia with a population of 277.5 million. Credit: AFP Photo
Third on the list is the United States of America (US) with 340 million people. Credit: Getty Images
China is the second most populous with 1425.7 million people. Credit: Getty Images
India has become the world's most populated country with 1428.6 million people. Credit: DH Pool Photo