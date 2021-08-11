Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Two dead, over 40 feared trapped under debris
A massive landslide at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh has claimed the lives of two people and over 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.
