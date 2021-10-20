In Pics | 10 best ways to keep your heart healthy
The heart is one of the most important and key organs that work tirelessly till one's last breath. With improper food style, irregular work culture and air & water pollution, there are direct and indirect effects to one’s life. In India, heart and circulatory diseases are still one of the biggest killers. Here we suggest 10 tips to keep the heart hale and hearty.
Reduce Salt: One should cut down on salt as these increases risk of suffering from heart disease or stroke. Inclusion of high salt in diet is likely to increase blood pressure. Credit: Getty Images
Less sugar in diet: High sugar content could lead to diabetes and weight gain. These reduce the blood pressure and lead to heart disease. However, one can satisfy sweet tooth by having fresh fruit and puddings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Controlled saturated fat: Consuming saturated fat like dairy products, fatty meat and processed foods are believed to increase cholesterol levels. One should pick dairy products wisely and should learn to pick low-fat products. Credit: Getty Images
Fill your bowl with fruits and veggies: Inclusion of potassium in your daily diet helps you to lower blood pressure. Minimum of five portions of fruits and vegetables help to keep your heart healthy. Credit: Getty Images
Inclusion of omega-3 fat: Fishes are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for heart as they improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart attacks. Vegetarians can get omega-3 fats from spinach, wheat germ, walnuts, flaxseed and flaxseed oil, soya and canola oil and pumpkin seeds. Credit: Getty Images
Controlling alcohol consumption: Heavy drinking poses big risks to the heart as it has complex effects on the heart. Limiting the drinking habits improves the blood pressure to healthy levels and helps heart to perform smoothly. Credit: Getty Images
Stop smoking: Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and people who smoke are twice as likely to have a heart attack compared with those who never smoke. Apart from damaging the lining of arteries, it also reduces the amount of oxygen in blood and raises blood pressure. Credit: Getty Images
Exercise regularly: Studies show that people who work out regularly are at lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. Cardio or a brisk 15-minute walk daily helps heart to function properly. Credit: Getty Images
Keep a control on weight: One should keep a check on the weight at regular intervals and if you’re heftier than your ideal weight then it will put you under the risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol that may weak the heart and hamper its functioning. Credit: Getty Images
Controlling Stress: Stress not only affects the mental health but also increases the chance of heart problems. One under stress is likely to get addicted to smoke and alcohol. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | Jatayu Park: Kerala’s top-rated tourist attraction
Jatayu Nature Park or Jatayu Earth’s Center is the latest tourist hub that is garnering much attention from tourists across the globe. Located in Kollam’s Chadayamangalam, Jatayu Earth Centre is an absolute must add to your Kerala itinerary.
Jatayu Nature Park or Jatayu Earth’s Center is the latest tourist hub that is garnering much attention from the tourists across the globe. It is located in Kollam’s Chadayamangalam. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Situated above 1000 feet sea level, it spreads across four hills, over 65 acres of multi-terrain landscape of South Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The ancient decor, intimate atmosphere and excellent food makes it one of the must visit places in Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The largest bird sculpture in the world, this massive statue is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet tall and is built on a mighty rock named Jatayupara. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Kitchen Rock Hill is one of the famous places at the Jatayu Earth's Center. One can indulge in some great paint-ball session. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
An architectural marvel, this Centre also has designed for water harvesting. The reservoir can save upto 15 lakh litres. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
With facilities like Cable Car ride, Heli joyrides and many more, Jatayu Earth's Center is one of the biggest private-public tourism projects in Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
This place also has ‘Adventure Rock Hill,’ that lets the adventure junkies to do rock cribbing. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Elephant Rock Hill lets you enjoy the stunning view of Kollam while indulging in fine dining. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The mastermind behind this Jatayu Park is filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal. This place is the result of his 10 years dedication and distinct vision. This monumental project was jointly launched 14 years ago by the Rajiv Anchal, Kerala tourism department and some private equity holders. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
In Pics | 10 best beaches in Karnataka you must visit
Looking to take a beach holiday? Look no further than Karnataka . Yes, blessed with the ghats and a coastline, these beaches offer pleasing weather and serene views and get thousands of travel enthusiasts every year.
Be its temples, hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries or beaches, Karnataka has it all for you to take a pick.
Located along the Konkan coast, Karnataka's beaches are known for their shimmering waters, clean sand and picturesque views. Here are 10 must-visit beaches in the state for you to explore!
Om Beach - The beach gets its name from the Hindu religious symbol ‘Om’ as the shape of this coast resembles this particular symbol. This beach known for its clean sands against the transparent blue waters. Credit: Getty Images
Panambur Beach –The Panambur beach is located in Mangalore and is known for its beautiful reflections of sunsets and sunrises in the dark waters of the Arabian Sea. Credit: Govindraj Javali
Kudle Beach - This beach has become a famous picnic spot for the amazing views that can be enjoyed from here. Credit: Getty Images
Another famous beach in Gokarna is Paradise beach and is a must-visit for adventure enthusiasts and famous for its water sports. Credit: Getty Images
Tannirbhavi Beach – This beach in Mangalore is known for its serenity and tranquility offering unmatched peace of mind. Credit: DH-TPML Photo
Half-Moon Beach - The name of the beach is derived from its shape like a half-moon, this place is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Gokarna. Credit: Twitter.@ItsmeSanchita
Malpe Beach coastal area is located about 6 kilometres away from Udupi and is perfect for a holiday with friends and family. It offers the perfect view of St. Mary’s Island and is extremely beautiful. Credit: DH-TPML Photo
Kasarkod Beach – One can enjoy simpler pleasures of life like taking a walk or sitting and enjoying the breathtaking view of the sea. This amazing beach is located next to the Kasarkod village and is a certified blue-flag beach. Credit: DH Photo
Padubidri Beach - Developed as a model site, Padubidri Beach is in Udupi and is one of the most beautiful and cleanest beaches in Karnataka. Credit: Nikhil V Shetty
Devbagh Beach - Uttara Kannada district's top tourist destination, this beach is a popular hub for beach lovers. Credit: DH Photo
News in Pics, October 20: Best photos from around the world
View of two burning two cars at the Congress' parking, set on fire by former Guatemalan soldiers protesting in demand of compensation for their services during the country civil war. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League first round Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig. Credit:: AFP Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir speak to the press and Tk'emlups te Secweepemc community members and First Nations leaders at the Tk'emlups Pow wow Arbour in Kamloops. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's Kazuma Kaya competes in the rings event at the men’s team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium . Credit: AFP Photo
First expanded vaccinated travel lane flight arrives in Singapore. Credit: Reuters Photo
US Secretary of State Blinken visits Ecuador. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 20, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don’t lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today as you have been highly stressed and overworked. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | You’ve sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! | Lucky Colour: Butterscotch | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision.| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo