In Pics | 25 passwords that can be hacked in less than a second
Passwords are one of the key and pivotal features that help to safeguard all your information. In the era of digitalisation, be it digital banking, accessing social media or doing online shopping, a user is required to set up a number of accounts, and at times one does forget the passwords. Many opt for an easy solution and keep the most common password that can be hacked in less than a second. Here are the 25 passwords listed by NordPass that one must avoid.
- 1 /26
- 2 /26
1. Password: 123456 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 3 /26
2. Password: 123456789 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 4 /26
3. Password: 12345 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 5 /26
4. Password: qwerty | Credit: iStock Photo
- 6 /26
5. Password: password | Credit: iStock Photo
- 7 /26
6. Password: 12345678 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 8 /26
7. Password: 111111 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 9 /26
8. Password: 123123 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 10 /26
9. Password: 1234567890 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 11 /26
10. Password: 1234567 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 12 /26
11. Password: qwerty123 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 13 /26
12. Password: 000000 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 14 /26
13. Password: 1q2w3e | Credit: iStock Photo
- 15 /26
14. Password: aa12345678 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 16 /26
15. Password: abc123 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 17 /26
16. Password: password1 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 18 /26
17. Password: 1234 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 19 /26
18. Password: qwertyuiop | Credit: iStock Photo
- 20 /26
19. Password: 123321 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 21 /26
20. Password: password123 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 22 /26
21. Password: 1q2w3e4r5t | Credit: iStock Photo
- 23 /26
22. Password: iloveyou | Credit: iStock Photo
- 24 /26
23. Password: 654321 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 25 /26
24. Password: 666666 | Credit: iStock Photo
- 26 /26
25. Password: 98765432 | Credit: iStock Photo
