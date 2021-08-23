In Pics | Biggest known Crypto currency thefts
As the virtual heist is increasing day-by-day, hackers are managing to sweep millions of currencies from the cryptocurrency platforms. Ever since its existence, the attacks by hackers have seen an exponential rise and it continues to increase every year. However, due to its decentralised nature and many crypto coin exchanges lacking proper safety nets, users often have to rely on the goodwill of the platforms to get their money back. Here we take a look at some of the biggest known crypto thefts.
(Source: Statista)
In Pics | Biggest known Crypto currency thefts
As the virtual heist is increasing day-by-day, hackers are managing to sweep millions of currencies from the crypto currency platforms. Ever since its existence, the attacks by the hackers have seen an exponential rise. Here we take a look at some of the biggest known crypto thefts.
PolyNetwork (2021) - $611 million
KUCOIN (2020) - $285 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Coincheck (2018) - $547 million. Credit: AFP Photo
NICEHASH (2017) - $64 million. Credit: www.nicehash.com
MT.GOX (2014) - $480 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Zaif (2018) - $62 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
