As the virtual heist is increasing day-by-day, hackers are managing to sweep millions of currencies from the cryptocurrency platforms. Ever since its existence, the attacks by hackers have seen an exponential rise and it continues to increase every year. However, due to its decentralised nature and many crypto coin exchanges lacking proper safety nets, users often have to rely on the goodwill of the platforms to get their money back. Here we take a look at some of the biggest known crypto thefts.

(Source: Statista)