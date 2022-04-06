In Pics | Celebrities who voiced cartoon characters
From 'Toy Story' to 'Aladdin' and 'The Lion King,' here's a look at popular celebrities who voiced popular cartoon characters.
In Pics | Celebrities who voiced cartoon characters
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voiced the character Mufasa in the movie 'The Lion King'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Saif Ali Khan lent his voice to the character 'Romeo' in 3D Indian-American computer-animated musical romance comedy, 'RoadSide Romeo' (2018). Credit: Special Arrangement
Hollywood star Tom Hanks joined the cast of Pixar's classic animation film 'Toy Story' and lent voice to the popular character, Sheriff Woody. Credit: AP/PTI file photo
From Mickey Mouse, Goofy to Don Karnage, actor Jaaved Jaaferi gave his voice to several cartoon characters. He has also lent voices to several international movies and TV shows for their Hindi version. Credit: Twitter/@jaavedjaaferi
Justin Timberlake was the man behind the famous cartoon character Boo-Boo from 'Yogi Bear'. Credit: Instagram/justintimberlake
Robin Williams gave his voice to one of the most famous Disney characters of all time, Genie, from the classic Disney film 'Aladdin'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kareena Kapoor Khan voiced the character Laila in the film 'RoadSide Romeo'. This was the first voice-over for Kareena in an animated film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has voiced Tigress in the 'Kung Fu Panda' films and also the scheming Lola in 'Shark Tale'. Credit: Special Arrangement
SRK's son Aryan Khan lent his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vineyard owners in France fight frost with fire; See Pics
Incessant weather in France has caused major damage to fruit and wine production in the country. The weather conditions had prompted producers to try a creative method to protect vineyards and orchards with anti-frost systems. Vintners in France are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a winter warm spell, a temperature swing that is threatening fruit crops in multiple countries.
Vineyard owners in France fight frost with fire: See Pics
Incessant weather in France has caused major damage to fruit and wine production in the country. Credit: AFP Photo
These weather conditions had prompted producers to try creative methods to protect vineyards and orchards with anti-frost systems. Credit: AFP Photo
Vintners in France are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a winter warm spell, a temperature swing that is threatening fruit crops in multiple countries. Credit: AFP Photo
Some vintners even tried to warm the vines with electrical lines or sprayed the buds with water to protect them from frost. The water creates a thin layer of ice that ensures the blossom's temperature remains around the freezing point but does not dip much lower. Credit: Reuters Photo
The frosts that came after particularly mild temperatures in March made shoots develop early, leaving them more fragile to cold snaps. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ice-coated vines stretched across hillsides around Chablis as France’s Burgundy region woke to temperatures of minus 5-degree Celsius. Credit: Reuters Photo
The frost is particularly frustrating to farmers. A similar phenomenon hit French vineyards last year, leading to some 2 billion euros (USD2.4 billion) in losses. Credit: AFP Photo
Wine output last year was one of the lowest on record due to a combination of frost damage and pest attacks, with the Champagne harvest at the lowest in 40 years. Credit: AFP Photo
Fruit growers are worried that the frost will kill off large numbers of early buds, which appeared in March as temperatures rose above 20-degree Celsius, and disrupt the whole growing season. Credit: Reuters Photo
France recorded the coldest April night since at least 1947, at an average of minus 1.5-degree Celsius (29.3°F), with record low temperatures for the month seen in many parts of the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
'Thalapathy 66' Movie Pooja: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film goes on floor!
While the fan frenzy for ‘Beast’ has stirred storm all over the place, actor Vijay has started working on his next, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. The movie pooja for his next project was held in Chennai on April 6 with much fanfare. Here are some glimpses from the function.
'Thalapathy 66' Movie Pooja: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film goes on floor!
While the fan frenzy for ‘Beast’ has stirred storm all over the place, actor Vijay has started working on his next film which is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’. Credit: Special Arrangement
The movie pooja of his next project was held in Chennai on April 6 with much fanfare. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rashmika Mandanna has been paired opposite Vijay and other powerful actors playing important roles. The film also stars Sarathkumar. Credit: Special Arrangement
This Tamil-Telugu bilingual film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and is bankrolled by National-Award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Credit: Special Arrangement
Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were written by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani will work his magic behind the camera, while editor K L Praveen will continue to impress with his editing skills. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna during 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja in Chennai. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna pose together on stage during 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay and Sarathkumar exchange greetings during the movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
An adorable picture of Vijay and Rashmika from 'Thalapathy 66' movie pooja. Credit: Special Arrangement
Richa Chadha's body transformation will give you major fitness goals
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to social media to share her major body transformation that has set social media on the storm. Her amazing transformation will make you hit your gym right now.
Richa Chadha's body transformation will give you major fitness goals
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to social media to share her major body transformation that has set social media talking. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
In the post, the diva was seen showing off her svelte body which will urge everyone to hit the gym straight away. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa was seen in a black shimmering plunging dress in the photoshoot. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
And her recent posts on Instagram left everyone surprised as the diva was seen confidently exhibiting her toned body. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
This major weight loss transformation has left fans in complete awe of her. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Earlier, Richa had spoken about self-love and her weight loss journey with her fans in the past few months. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa also urged her fans to follow a good routine to stay fit and active. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
Richa is known for her alluring photoshoots and has been the face of several magazines, ramp walks and commercials. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
On the work front, Richa is currently working on her next ‘Fukrey 3’ and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heera Mandi’. Credit: Instagram/therichachadha
In Pics | Childhood crush to marriage: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's relationship timeline
One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keeps expressing their love for each other through adorable social media posts. However, as per a media report, 'Ralia', who have been in a relationship for nearly five years, have decided to take the wedding plunge in the second week of April. Here is a timeline of their relationship.
In Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline
Bollywood’s adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married in the second week of April. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
The most talked-about wedding will take place at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai in the presence of their close family members and friends. Credit: PTI Photo
Allegedly Ranbir and Alia have been dating for around five years. The couple made headlines when they made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
In an interview with a leading magazine, Ranbir confirmed their relationship and said that the relationship was ‘new’ and that he didn't want to speak much about it. Credit: AFP Photo
Ever since then the couple are seen giving major couple goals as they were often spotted jetting off for a romantic getaway, attending family dinners, family weddings and parties. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
In 2018, Alia even flew to New York to visit Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor where he was getting treatment. Credit: Instagram/neetu54
Alia ushered the new year 2019 with Ranbir and his family. Their pictures from the cosy evening went viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/neetu54
Ranbir also openly admitted his love for Alia while giving a speech at an award function in 2019. Credit: Special Arrangement
In 2019, this photoshopped picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as bride and groom went viral online. Credit: Special Arrangement
In 2020, Alia attended Ranbir’s cousin and actor Armaan Jain’s wedding with Neetu Kapoor. Credit: Special Arrangement
Alia also gave a peek into Ranbir’s 39th birthday celebrations by posting some adorable pictures from their birthday getaway to Rajasthan. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
On the work front, the couple are eagerly waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, a film inspired by Amish Tripathi's book 'Immortals of Meluha'. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Now, fans need to wait to see if their favourite celebrity couple take their relationship to next level in April or not. Credit: PTI Photo