In Pics| Common workout mistakes and how to avoid them
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 18:43 IST
workouts | gym-based workouts | gym | fitness goals | Health and fitness | health awareness |
Working out not just does miracles to our body, but also helps us to live a long life. But fitness enthusiasts tend to commit these mistakes while doing exercise. Here we list some common workout mistakes and how one can avoid them.
In Pics| Common workout mistakes and how to avoid them Credit: Getty Images
Skipping the warm-up: This is one of the most common mistakes repeatedly in gyms. Skipping warm-up also increases the chance of getting injured. One should always dedicate sufficient time to warm up your body which must include bodyweight exercises like lunges, squats, push-ups, and jumping jacks to elevate your heart rate before you lift heavy weights. Credit: Getty Images
Depending on Gym Partner: The majority of people hunt for a suitable gym partner before joining any fitness centre. This is one of the most common and repeatedly done mistakes by fitness enthusiasts. In most cases, the buddy turns foe as the resort in the never-ending chit-chat in between the workout or even worse, the last-minute cancellation forces you to skip the gym workout. Credit: Getty Images
Overtraining: If you overtrain, your appetite will increase and you will start eating more which will ultimately affect your body. One can resort to fitness apps to limit overtraining. Credit: Getty Images
Waiting for equipment: Gyms are bound to get crowded during peak hours and one often wastes time waiting to get a hand on the desired equipment. One should opt for off-hours – early in the morning or late evening - so that you don’t find the gym crowded. Credit: DH Photo/BH Shivakumar
Always come prepared: Many visit the gym and then start planning out their workout regime which tends to cost their time. It is advisable to prepare the routine well ahead and once you hit the gym you start working out rather than wasting time thinking. Credit: Getty Images
Same machines, sets, and reps: Having a proper workout regime does give one a quick result. But doesn’t benefit in a long run. Experts suggest that one should change the workout pattern every few weeks for better results. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Doing cardio before weight lifting: Cardio plays a pivotal role in one’s workout regime. However, performing it at the wrong time can be detrimental. One should not perform cardio before lifting heavy weights as cardio increases heart rate and one might feel fatigued while under the bars which can cause a potential injury. Credit: Getty Images
Presidential Election 2022: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu files nomination
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 14:10 IST
News | politics | Indian Politics | Presidential Elections | Presidential Candidate | presidential poll | NDA | NDA government | Draupadi Murmu |
BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed nomination papers for President at Parliament House on June 24, 2022.
Presidential Election 2022: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu files nomination
BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed nomination papers for President at Parliament House. Credit: DD News
In a big show of strength, Murmu filed the nomination in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, CMs from nearly 12 states and other influential leaders. Credit: DD News
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and other politicians are seen at Parliament House. Credit: DD News
Murmu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Birsa Munda at Parliament before filing her nomination. Credit: Twitter/draupadimurmupr
She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah ahead of filing her nomination. Credit: Special Arrangement
Murmu also met a host of other leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: Special Arrangement
Modi is tipped to be the first proposer. He said her candidature for the post of president has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
Murmu will soon embark on a nationwide campaign, urging different political parties to support her bid. Credit: PTI Photo
If elected, she will be the first tribal person to be the president of India and the second woman in the post. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post who will file a nomination on June 27. Credit: PTI Photo
Best photos from Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 15:38 IST
News | World news | US news | dogs |
Beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties, a bloodhound named Trumpet claimed the most prestigious award at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Here are some of the best pictures from the dog show.
Best photos from Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Trumpet, a magnificently be-wrinkled and be-jowled bloodhound from Illinois, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Credit: Reuters Photo
He gave a tough fight to a crowd of competitors that included a fluffy Samoyed, a silky Maltese and an all-business German shepherd. Credit: AFP Photo
Posing before a massive silver cup and a slew of ribbons in the traditional champion’s post-victory glamour shoot, Trumpet had little to say. He is the first bloodhound to win Westminster. Credit: AP Photo
Second place was awarded to a winsome French bulldog named Winston. Credit: Twitter/@elimeixler
The largest cheers of the evening were reserved for Striker, a charismatic and blindingly white Samoyed who was one of the seven group winners. Credit: Twitter/@elimeixler
A Skye Terrier was the cynosure of all eyes in the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show competition. Credit: AFP Photo
A Komondor in the ring during the Working Group judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
A Dandie Dinmont Terrier was one of the cutest participants in the competition. Credit: Reuters Photo
Liem, a Standard Poodle dog walked away with the Best of Opposite award during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Standard Poodle dog competes during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, June 24, 2022: Best photos from across the world
Demonstrators clash with the police in the surroundings of Arbolito Park in Quito on June 23, 2022, in the framework of indigenous-led protests against the government. Credit: AFP Photo
Abortion rights activists demonstrate in front of anti-abortion activists outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
Fields of crops are seen during sunset in a field in Vaulx-Vraucourt, France, June 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Credit: Reuters photo
Former US President Donald Trump appears onscreen during the fifth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI)'s President Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, to ask the Supreme Court to define the demarcation of Indigenous lands and to demand justice for journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were murdered in the Amazon, in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a flooded area after heavy rains in Yingde, Qingyuan city, in China's southern Guangdong province. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighting helicopter flies through the smoke that raises from wildfires during a sunset near Marmaris, a town in Mugla province, Turkey. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - June 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 24 2022, 00:45 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - June 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 6.
Cancer: You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 9.
Virgo: Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: Tense situations at work possible. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Expansion, opportunity, learning will come through a partner - romantic or business. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 2.