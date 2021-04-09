In Pics | Covid-19 curbs, fear of lockdown spur another exodus of migrant workers
UPDATED : Apr 10 2021, 08:38 IST
India is battling the second wave of Covid-19 infection that has forced state governments to put fresh curbs and curfews. Fearing another lockdown, migrant workers and their families in different states have started their journeys back to their homes from the severely affected states.
- 1 /7
In Pics: Lockdown fears triggers migrants' exodus again
- 2 /7
Migrant workers and people from outside the state can be seen at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station to board trains to return to their home town fearing further lockdown from Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V
- 3 /7
Migrants in Jalandhar board a train to leave for their home states, amid rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, at Jalandhar City railway station. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Migrant workers travel in a bus to leave for their home states from Thane, amid surge in Covid-19 cases. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Migrant workers wait for bus along the Nashik highway to leave for their home states after surge in coronavirus cases, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
A group of migrant workers wait under the shade of a tree outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway complex to catch a train back home ahead of the harvest season amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Migrant workers from Kolkata, in large numbers, wait to board a train amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, at Trichy railway junction. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 10: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
A Tesla car drives through the Central Station near a digital map during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. Credit: AFP.
- 2 /8
In this picture taken on April 9, 2021, a model dressed in Vietnam’s traditional Ao Dai dress presents a South Korea-inspired creation by designer Tran Thien Khanh during the 'World in Vietnamese Ao Dai' fashion show at the centuries-old Temple of Literature in Hanoi. Credit: AFP.
- 3 /8
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for musician and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York. Credit: Reuters.
- 4 /8
A burning car is pictured during a protest in the Loyalist Tigers Bay Area of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Credit: Reuters.
- 5 /8
In this picture taken on January 31, 2021, Mubarak Ali Shan (R), a martial arts instructor trains female students of the Hazara community during a self-defence martial arts training class, on the outskirts of Quetta. Credit: AFP.
- 6 /8
A Central American migrant puts his washed clothes to dry outside the Sagrada Familia shelter while waiting for the so-called La Bestia (The Beast) cargo train, in an attempt to reach the US border, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. Credit: AFP.
- 7 /8
Lebanese-American Designer and owner of Eid Creations, Rana Bacaloni poses with the Ramadan and EID decors and gifts she designed, April 9, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Credit: AFP.
- 8 /8
A general view shows the online field cast volunteer training at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo on April 10, 2021. Credit: AFP.
IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Harshal Patel leads the wicket-taker table
UPDATED : Apr 10 2021, 08:02 IST
These are the current top wicket-takers in IPL 2021; the list will be updated after every match
- 1 /6
IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Harshal Patel leads the wicket-taker table
- 2 /6
The List - Battle for the Purple Cap: Rank 1 | Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.75 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 2 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.5 | Credit: iplt20.com/Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Macro Jansen (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 2 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 7.00 | Credit: Faheem Hussain iplt20.com/Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 7.00 | Credit: Credit: Faheem Hussain iplt20.com/Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.25 | Credit: iplt20.com/Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Chris Lynn leads the top run-getter table
UPDATED : Apr 10 2021, 07:53 IST
These are the current top run-scorers in IPL 2021; the list will be updated after every match
- 1 /6
IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Chris Lynn leads the top run-getter table
- 2 /6
The List - Fight for the Orange Cap: Rank 1 | Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 49 | Highest: 49* | Average: 49 | Strike Rate: 140.00 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 48 | Highest: 48* | Average: 48.00 | Strike Rate: 177.77 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 39 | Highest: 39* | Average: 39.00 | Strike Rate: 139.28 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 33 | Highest: 33* | Average: 33.00 | Strike Rate: 113.79 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 31 | Highest: 31* | Average: 31.00 | Strike Rate: 134.78 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
Today's Horoscope - April 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs

UPDATED : Apr 09 2021, 23:48 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your significant other is moody. Travel plans need to be worked out. A long-distance pilgrimage could be in the offing. A friend may turn against you so watch your words. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Financially a very steady position. Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo