In Pics: Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 08:05 IST
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas ahead of the Argentina vs France match at the jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Actor Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Credit: AFP Photo
She escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium in front of thousands of football fans. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deepika, an influential personality, looked graceful and stunning. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deepika donned a white shirt with loose black pants and she topped up with a tan coloured leather overcoat and a statement belt. Credit: AFP Photo
Deepika Padukone along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone present the World Cup Trophy before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Russet-brown. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as you may have to reassess them. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Iris. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue now. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Sunflower yellow. Lucky Number: 1.
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling is possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 8
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Hibiscus red. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Lucky Colour: Daisy. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Primrose. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your paycheck and similar activities are emphasised today. Lucky Colour: Snowdrop. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Daffodil. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Peony. Lucky Number: 98.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France on penalties
UPDATED : Dec 19 2022, 08:10 IST
Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 (3-3) via a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat-trick in a final in 56 years. Argentina had won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986.
Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 (3-3) via penalty shootout to win FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Argentina defeated defending champion France to win a thrilling World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
It is the first championship for Argentina since 1986 and third overall. Credit: Reuters Photo
It also marks a crowning achievement in the career of superstar Lionel Messi. Credit: AP Photo
Messi twice gave Argentina the lead, at 1-0 on a 23rd-minute penalty and 3-2 in the 108th minute. Credit: Reuters Photo
The outcome brought heartbreak for French star Kylian Mbappe, who joined England's Geoff Hurst (1966) as the only players with a hat trick in a World Cup final. Credit: AFP Photo
Mbappe scored from the spot in the 80th minute, leveled the match 97 seconds later and set up the shootout with his third goal on a penalty in the 118th minute. Credit: AFP Photo
As France missed their next two attempts against goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Argentina surged to the decisive 4-2 finish with penalty kicks from Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel. Credit: Reuters Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi and his team members celebrate the 2022 World Cup win. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, December 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
Croatian supporters celebrate after the victory at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third-placed match between Croatia and Morocco, in Zagreb, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A stroller enjoys the sunset near Puchheim village in southern Germany, on a foggy December 17, 2022 with temperatures around minus five degrees Celsius. Credit: AFP Photo
A photo taken on December 17, 2022 shows the Hallgrimskirkja church and the Leif Eriksson Memorial during snowfall in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph taken with a long exposure shows car lights near the Maidan square during an power cut in the city of Kyiv, on December 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists perform at half-time during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A Cuban pilgrim participates in the San Lazaro procession at El Rincon church in Havana, on December 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A man dressed as Santa Claus carrying his bag with gifts greets children in the Barrio Nuevo community during an unusual walk up a hill between graves to visit children and distribute toys in poor areas in Caracas, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A biathlete takes part in a zeroing session prior to the men’s 12,5 km pursuit event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Le Grand Bornand near Annecy, France, on December 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 9.
Leo: With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black. Lucky Number: 2.
Virgo: Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 3.
Scorpio: A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
Pisces: A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 7.