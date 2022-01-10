In Pics | Dubai hotel builds 55,000 glass champagne pyramid, sets Guinness Record
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 15:18 IST
Dubai
Atlantis The Palm in Dubai entered the Guinness World Record by erecting a tall pyramid made filled with Moet and Chandon. Indeed, a special way to welcome the New Year.
Atlantis The Palm in Dubai entered the Guinness World Record by erecting a tall pyramid made filled with Moet and Chandon. A special way to welcome the New Year. Credit: Instagram/atlantisthepalm
The towering structure was made in partnership with Moet Chandon and Luuk Broos events. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Reportedly, it took 54,740 champagne glasses and over 55 hours to create this 8.23-metre-high (27 feet high) tower, the world’s largest drinking glass tower of 2022. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Previously, the record was with Madrid where the tower was made of 50,116 glasses in 2017. Credit: Instagram/moetchandon
“The record to beat is 50,116 glasses. So with a total of 54,740 glasses by Atlantis, The Palm Limited has achieved it,” an official from the Guinness World Record said. In this photo, the owners are seen proudly flaunting the certificate. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
“It was a freestanding three-sided solid Pyramid made complete from commercially-available drinking glasses. Each of the three pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in),” Guinness World Record officials confirmed. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Workers are seen building champagne tower at hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Not only the glasses, but also the dimensions are impressive. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
A worker is seen erecting the champagne tower at a hotel in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
Workers are seen building the champagne tower at hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/maximecasa
UP implements MCC, takes down party hoardings & posters
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 14:38 IST
Civic bodies have begun removing hoardings and posters put up by political parties across Uttar Pradesh as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state.
With the announcement of the seven-phase polling for assembly elections for five states, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect. Credit: PTI Photo
Authorities in UP were seen removing the hoardings and posters put up by political parties after the MCC came into effect. The model code of conduct for political parties and candidates will be in force till the end of the election. Credit: PTI Photo
District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the model code of conduct has been implemented, and it will be strictly adhered to. Instructions of the model code of conduct have been sent to the municipal commissioner of Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. Credit: PTI Photo
A worker is seen removing a banner as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect after the announcement of the schedule of UP Assembly elections, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
A UP administration worker removes a banner of Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
UP administration workers remove a political banner featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in UP. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Golden Globe Awards 2022: Full list of winners
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 11:57 IST
The Golden Globe Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest events, took place on Monday. The ceremony, which used to be a star-studded affair, was held privately without any guests this time due to an industry boycott over lack of diversity and ethical issues. Here is the full list of winners
Best Motion Picture, Drama | The Power of the Dog. Credit: IMDb
Best Film - Musical/Comedy | West Side Story. Credit: IMDb
Best Director | Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog. Credit: Reuters/Yara Nardi
Best Actress - Drama | Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos. Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Actor - Drama | Will Smith for King Richard. Credit: AFP Photo
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy | Rachel Zegler for West Side Story. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy | Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Supporting Actress | Ariana DeBose for West Side Story. Credit: IANS Photo
Best Supporting Actor | Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Screenplay | Kenneth Branagh for Belfast. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Foreign Language Film | Drive My Car. Credit: IMDb
Best Animated Feature | Encanto. Credit: IMDb
Best Original Score | Hans Zimmer. Credit: Reuters
Best Original Song | No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell. Credit: IMDb
Best TV Series - Drama | Succession. Credit: IMDb
Best TV Series Musical/Comedy | Hacks. Credit: IMDb
Best Miniseries or TV Film | The Underground Railroad. IMDb
Best Actress - Drama | Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez for Pose. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actor - Drama | Jeremy Strong for Succession. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy | Jean Smart for Hacks. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy | Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Supporting Actress | Sarah Snook for Succession. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/EvaRinaldi
Best Supporting Actor | O Yeong-su for Squid Game. Credit: Netflix
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film | Kate Winslet for Mare Of Easttown. Credit: IANS Photo
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film | Michael Keaton for Dopesick. Credit: IMDb
News in Pics, January 10: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 07:15 IST
A woman carrying a water pitcher walks through a snow-covered field on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Serbia's tennis player Novak Djokovic gather outside the Federal Court building in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
Bread aisle shelves at a Target are seen nearly empty as the US continues to experience supply chain disruptions in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
People stand outside an apartment building where a fire occurred in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio scores their fourth goal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 10, 2022
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 00:01 IST
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues.| Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.| Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today| Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Communication excellent. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided. A junket possible. Spend wisely to pace your resources | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. You may feel the need to get away at times so if you need to, take a good vacation. A long voyage possible.| Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Personal relationships are harmonious and rewarding. Opportunities for friendship occur. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers.| Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarirus | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed.| Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!| Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay