In Pics | How India is gearing up for its Covid-19 vaccination drive
After states received their Covid-19 vaccine consignments earlier this week, India is bracing itself for the world's largest vaccinations drive, which PM Narendra Modi will launch at 10:30 am on Saturday. Here's a look at how hospitals across the nation are gearing up for the massive vaccination drive:
A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo
The vaccination site at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
A vehicle carrying consignment of the Covishield vaccine arrives from Serum Institute of India, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Medical department workers unload boxes of Covid-19 vaccines from a vehicle at cold storage of a hospital, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Regional Pharmacist, Idrish Mansuri checks boxes of Covidshield vaccines at the Regional Vaccine Store in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
A police person stands guard at a cold storage facility as the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo
