News in Pics | January 22, 2026: Best photos from around the world

India's Axar Patel, second left, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the first T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand. PTI
A Russian couple, Konstantin Mering and Marina, perform rituals during a traditional Vedic Hindu wedding ceremony, in Varanasi. PTI
U.S. seized oil tankers Galileo and M Sophia anchored off the coast of Ponce. Reuters
Construction of a new section of U.S-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park. Reuters
Published 21 January 2026, 22:49 IST