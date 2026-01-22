Menu
News in Pics | January 22, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 22:49 IST
India's Axar Patel, second left, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the first T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand. PTI

A Russian couple, Konstantin Mering and Marina, perform rituals during a traditional Vedic Hindu wedding ceremony, in Varanasi. PTI

U.S. seized oil tankers Galileo and M Sophia anchored off the coast of Ponce. Reuters

Construction of a new section of U.S-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park. Reuters

Published 21 January 2026, 22:49 IST
