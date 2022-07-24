In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function
President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function was organised at the Central Hall of the Parliament on July 23. The function saw members from both houses attended by members of both houses. MPs from most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attended Kovind's farewell function.
- 1 /12
In Pics | President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell function
- 2 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others during a farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial procession to attend the farewell function of the outgoing president, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets Ram Nath Kovind at the latter's farewell ceremony at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind being felicitated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings during the latter's farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind being presented the 'Vidai Sandes' scroll by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greet the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
President Ram Nath Kovind with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the farewell function for the outgoing president, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
