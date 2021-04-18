In Pics | Prince Phillip laid to rest in Windsor
UPDATED : Apr 18 2021, 14:43 IST
Prince Philip | Queen Elizabeth II | Royal Family | Funeral |
Queen Elizabeth II and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip on Saturday at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service.
- 1 /12
In Pics | Prince Phillip laid to rest in Windsor
- 2 /12
Members of the Royal Family marched behind the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the ceremonial funeral procession to St George's Chapel. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /12
His naval cap and sword were laid on top of the coffin, which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard alongside white roses and lilies. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /12
A view of the gun salute at the Tower of London: Two rounds were fired to begin and end the National Minute Silence immediately before the funeral service. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a gun salute to begin and end the National Minute Silence immediately before the funeral service. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /12
The gun salute at Cardiff Castle to begin and end the National Minute Silence immediately before the funeral service. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
The Queen, arrived in a Bentley car for Prince Phillip's funeral procession at St George's Chapel. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
Members of the Royal Family stood behind the coffin of Prince Philip, during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /12
Queen Elizabeth, dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, was alone at St George's Chapel following Covid-19 protocols. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Mourners at the ceremony in Windsor Castle, including Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry, were limited in number and separated due to Covid-19 rules. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /12
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Prince Harry followed the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /12
Prince Charles was among the members of the Royal family who followed the hearse of Prince Philip. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 18: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 18 2021, 07:49 ISTFOOTBALL | Lionel Messi | Coronavirus | Peru | United States | Cyprus | Argentina | protest |
- 1 /8
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - 2020/21 Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa del Rey with the trophy. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /8
A vaccination centre to administer vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /8
People march with a banner, signs and Peruvian national flags during a protest against Peru's presidential candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, who will face each other in the second round of the presidential election, in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /8
This NASA photo obtained on April 6, 2021, shows NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021. Credit: Handout/NASA/JPL-CALTECH / AFP photo
- 5 /8
People protest against Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and the new restrictions to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, at 9 de Julio Avenue in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP photo
- 6 /8
A picture shows the fortress of Saint Hilarion, perched on the mountain ridge above the northern port of Kyrenia, in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), north of the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia. Credit: AFP photo
- 7 /8
Flowers, candles and placards are seen at a makeshift memorial in honor of Daunte Wright, who was shot dead by a police officer in Minneapolis, in Washington Square, New York. Credit: AFP photo
- 8 /8
Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN) gives a speech during a vigil to mourn the eight murdered FedEx Ground employees at Krannert Park on April 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: AFP photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 18 2021, 01:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8
- 3 /13
Taurus | Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your creative potential is high. Avoid being overly critical at work today. Expect frustration and delays, but do not get discouraged. Speculations and romance not viable. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop.Conflicts with loved ones possible because you are tensed up. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7
- 6 /13
Leo | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. contact with children emphasised. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
- 8 /13
Libra | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 5
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 8
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Black Violet. Lucky Number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Siblings cause anxiety. Family outing or short pleasure trip happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7
- 13 /13
Pisces | Jupiter aspecting the moon brings luck and good cheer. A partner gets heavily romantic. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 1
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 17: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 17 2021, 07:38 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | India | Brazil | protest | Prince Philip | United States | Racism |
- 1 /8
A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /8
A woman is consoled by her children after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outside a mortuary of a Covid-19 hospital in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /8
Picture released by Cuban News Agency (ACN) of a general view of a session of the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party at the Convention Palace in Havana, on April 16, 2021. Credit: AFP/Ariel Ley Royelo/ACN photo
- 4 /8
The Alnwick Gardens fountain is lit purple to pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99 in Alnwick, Northumberland. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /8
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /8
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /8
People party at the Soho district, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions ease, in London. Credit: Reuters
- 8 /8
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint press conference with the US president in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 17 2021, 01:48 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus | Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 9
- 4 /13
Gemini | A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. Romance takes a back-seat. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
- 6 /13
Leo | An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. Career concerns proceed nicely. Financial matters highlighted. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1
- 7 /13
Virgo | Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. A great day to buy a gift for a special friend. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 3
- 8 /13
Libra | You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 6
- 9 /13
Scorpio | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 4
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 8
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You'll make progress with a creative project. That breakthrough will happen when you least expect it. There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/spouse. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7
- 13 /13
Pisces | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9