In Pics | These states have made 'The Kashmir Files' tax free
Vivek Agnihotri’s recently-released film The Kashmir Files is making headlines across the nation and is running houseful in several parts of the country. Released last week, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Here's a look at the states that have declared the film tax-free.
On March 14, the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant announced that the state government would make the screening of Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Earlier in the day, Pramod and his wife had attended a special screening of the film organized at the Inox multiplex in Panaji. Credit: Getty Images
Taking to Twitter, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also said that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free on March 14. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in Karnataka on Sunday (March 13). Credit: DH Photo
The Gujarat government also decided to make the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free on March 13. Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (March 13) declared the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people. Credit: Twitter/@KashmirFiles
After watching the movie on March 13, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the film will be made tax free in his state. Credit: Twitter/@KashmirFiles
Today's Horoscope - March 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Public dealings today are favoured. Tonight will bring you social success as well. A friend turns foe | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | This may be a time for romance either new or from a renewed connection with your partner. Good day for getting ahead with finances and for changing your attitudes towards a more positive approach | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities | Lucky Colour: Silver | lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. You need to be careful about overextending yourself | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position | lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Loans or debts need to be settled soon but an unexpected cheque will ease things through. Travel good. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | A platonic friendship turns into something more, taking you by surprise. Enjoy. Today you may be dealing with issues that are best left alone as you are not equipped emotionally to deal with a charged up scene | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A day to feel positive. A reunion with a loved one possible. You will host a party or a party will be held in your honour. Be careful not to show your temper when dealing with the boss | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
10 amazing pictures from Mathura's Lathmar Holi 2022
Traditional Lathmar Holi was celebrated with fervour in Mathura amid a splash of colours and festival songs. In the festival, men try to smear women with colours, who traditionally protect themselves with lathis or sticks. Here are some glimpses of the festival of colours.
Traditional Lathmar Holi was celebrated with fervour in Mathura’s Barsana over the weekend amid a splash of colours and festival songs. Credit: AFP Photo
Celebrated a few days before Holi, Lathmar Holi is played with sticks. Credit: AFP Photo
Singing traditional songs like 'Faag Khelan Barsane Aye Hain Natwar Nand Kishor' (Krishna has come to Barsana to play Holi sport), men protected themselves from sticks by using improvised leather shields. Credit: AFP Photo
In the festival, men try to smear women with colour, who traditionally protect themselves with lathis or sticks. Credit: PTI Photo
Dressed in traditional attire, men sing traditional songs and bhajans and pay obeisance at the temple in Mathura. Credit: AFP Photo
A reveller exits after offering prayers at the Radha Rani temple during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana village, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: AFP Photo
People play Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon village, UP. Credit: Reuters Photo
People daubed with colours sing songs as they play Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon, in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo
People celebrate Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon, in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo
Revellers daubed in colours arrive at the Radha Rani temple to take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations. Credit: AFP Photo
The best-dressed celebs at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2022
Celebrities amped up their fashion and brought their A-game on the red carpet of the 2022 Hello Hall Of Fame Awards. Here we take a look at the best-dressed stars from the big gala night...
'Shershaah' star Kiara Advani wowed all in a thig-high slit sequinned yellow dress at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. Credit: AFP Photo
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a strapless silver and periwinkle ruffled gown. Credit: PTI & AFP Photo
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a blue velvet suit. Credit: PTI Photo
Taapsee Pannu looked like a diva in an enchanting red body-hugging dress. Credit: AFP Photo
The little black dress is sometimes the only thing you need to pull off the perfect evening look, and actor Sharvari Wagh aced her look in a one-shouldered black dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Ace filmmaker Karan Johar kept it subtle yet classy in a black tuxedo. Credit: AFP Photo
Ananya Panday looked resplendent in a black lace dress at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. Credit: Instagram/ananyapanday
Kartik Aaryan donned an oversized suit which was one of the most eye-catching elements at the function. Credit: AFP Photo
The evergreen star Rekha draped a shiny golden Kanjeevaram saree. Credit: AFP Photo
Shamita Shetty turn heads in a floral see-through dress. Credit: Instagram/shamitashetty_official & AFP Photo
In Pics: Dozens dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian army base
Russia launched a deadly missile attack on March 13 (Sunday) at a Ukrainian military base just miles away from the Polish border in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as fighting raged elsewhere. The assault came a day after Moscow threatened to take action against Western countries' continued supply of arms to Ukraine.
Russia launched a deadly missile attack on March 13 (Sunday) at a Ukrainian military base just miles away from the Polish border. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
35 people were reportedly killed and 134 injured in the attack, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as fighting raged elsewhere. Credit: Reuters Photo
Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, though some were intercepted before they hit. Credit: Reuters Photo
The attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 25 km from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defence alliance.
The assault came a day after Moscow threatened to take action against Western countries' continued supply of arms to Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Russian forces have advanced closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire. Credit: AP Photo
A view of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian attack. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighter leaves a residential building that was hit by a shell in the Obolon district of Kyiv as Russia's invasion contiunes, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescuers help people to get out of a residential building that was damaged in an attack by Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman is taken out of a residential building in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view of an apartment that got heavily damaged after a Russian rocket exploded just outside it in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo