Thousands of desperate Afghans trying to escape the Taliban takeover swarmed Kabul’s main international airport, rushing the boarding gates, mobbing the runways, clambering atop the wings of jets and even trying to cling to the fuselage of departing US military planes. At least half a dozen Afghans were killed in the chaos, some falling from the skies as they lost their grasp, and at least two shot by US soldiers trying to contain the surging crowds.