Rolls-Royce unveiled Boat Tail - its 'most refined picnic facility on earth' to the world, and with it, the confirmation of coachbuilding as a permanent fixture within their future portfolio. A convertible Rolls-Royce with a back deck that opens up to reveal cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a parasol matching the vehicle's baby blue colour scheme has now become a reality - for one ultra-wealthy individual. The "Boat Tail" car, so called because its rear is shaped like a J-class racing yacht, was hand-built over four years according to the detailed specifications of an unnamed client of the elite automaker.

(Image Credit: Roll-Royce Motor Cars)