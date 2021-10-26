In Pics: Upcoming IPOs in India to watch out for in 2021
Zomato, Comstar, IRFC, PowerGrid and others, we came across some of the most popular IPOs in India in the first half of 2021, well there are a lot more in the pipeline as well. Here are some hottest IPOs to hit the market this year...
- 1 /7
Nykaa IPO opens from October 28. The profitable Indian e-commerce start-up has fixed a price band of Rs 1085-1125 a share for its Rs 630-crore initial public offering. Credit: Facebook/@MyNykaa
- 2 /7
India's largest insurance company, LIC is gearing up to launch IPO which is close to Rs. 7000-8000 crore. Credit: https://licindia.in/
- 3 /7
One of the most popular digital payment application, Paytm is coming up with its IPO in 2021 with an issue size of Rs 160 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has applied for an IPO with SEBI worth Rs 1350 crore. The tentative issue date of the IPO is in October 2021. Credit: Facebook/@utkarshbankonline
- 5 /7
The power transmission company, Sterlite Power has been filed for an IPO with SEBI of Rs. 1250 crore. Credit: Facebook/@SterlitePower
- 6 /7
Fino Payments Bank has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 29. Credit: Facebook/@FinoPaymentsBank
- 7 /7
Keventer Group's Keventer Agro is all set to launch an IPO worth Rs 800 crore. Credit: Facebook/@KeventerAgro
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
India’s best workplace for women in 2021 | In Pics
Here we take a look at the top 10 India's best workplaces for women in 2021. Every year, 'Great Place to Work' identifies India's 100 best companies to work for (with employee strength more than 500) through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. The 'Great Place to Work' has been studying employee experience and people's practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with the 'Great Place to Work' Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
- 1 /11
India’s best workplace for women in 2021 | In Pics
- 2 /11
Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited (a Startek company) has been recognised as India’s one of the best companies to work for women in 2021. Credit: https://aegis-company.com/
- 3 /11
Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd., which provides computer programming services, has managed to secure a place in 'Great Place to Work' for women list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
One of India's top technology companies, Ericsson India Private Limited has been included in the list for the second consecutive year in a row. Credit: Facebook/Ericsson
- 5 /11
Located in Bengaluru, GCC Services India Private LTD is the global capability center for AB InBev. Credit: https://gccservices.com/
- 6 /11
HERE Technologies, a multinational group dealing with location data and mapping, too features in the list. Credit: Instagram/here
- 7 /11
Technology company HP is one of the best companies to work for women in 2021. Credit: Instagram/hp_india
- 8 /11
A fully owned subsidiary of Intuit Inc. USA, Intuit India has managed to secure a spot. Credit: Facebook/@IntuitIndia
- 9 /11
One of World's leading global payments & technology company - Mastercard has also been recognised as India’s best companies to work for women. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
NatWest India also made into the list of India’s best companies to work for women. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, Whirlpool India also ranks in the list. Credit: Facebook/@WhirlpoolIndiaOfficial
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 26: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialise the cosmos heats up. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Manufacturing disruptions related to the pandemic have affected virtually every aspect of the global supply chain. The global market is severely strained as the demand for goods steadily surge and international shipping continues to face manufacturing and transportation issues. Shortages of toys and other consumer goods are projected to remain well into 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritises its growth over people's safety. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Sadhus under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti hand over a memorandum to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur demanding to stop the ongoing shooting of the 'Ashram 3' web series, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Coal-rich Australia on October 26, 2021 unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target, but shied away from setting more ambitious goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Afghan evacuees participate in art initiatives as they arrive at Philadelphia International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Employees at an Amazon warehouse in New York City who want to succeed in forming a union, six months after a similar attempt in Alabama failed, announced that they had taken the first step by having their case validated by the agency in charge of labour law. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
- 3 /13
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 7
- 5 /13
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Lucky Colour: Olive-Green. Lucky Number: 9
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Financial matters are emphasised. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown. Lucky Number: 4
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 6
- 13 /13
Pisces | Travel plans get off to big start. Travel could help you meet important people, both work-wise and for matters of the heart. Your significant-other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Schools for class 1 to 5 reopen in Karnataka
Schools in Karnataka reopened for students of classes 1 to 5 on Monday. They had been shut when Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the country and state. With pandemic-related restrictions gradually being eased, children of classes 1 to 5 have now been allowed to attend class in person.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Schools for class 1 to 5 reopen in Karnataka
- 2 /6
Students attend a class at a government primary school as the authorities allowed the schools to re-open for class 1 to 5, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Primary school students greeted by the school authorities with balloons and candies on the first day of their school, in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Students attend a class at a government primary school in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
A teacher gives a toffy to a student before she attends a class in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Monday saw Karnataka schools reopen amid Covid-19 for students of Classes 1 to 5. Credit: PTI Photo