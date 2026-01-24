Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

SIT has not provided all documents in NEET aspirant death case to medical board: AIIMS doctor

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsNEETAIIMSBihar NewsSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us