In the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, 44 seats across five districts will go to the polls on Saturday. While the TMC will seek to retain 39 out of the 44 seats it won in the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP will try to maintain the more than three-fold increase in its vote share from the 2016 Assembly elections to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Here's a look at how the state queued up to exercise their franchise: