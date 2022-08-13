Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from the 1947's India
It is 1947. Emotions and patriotism are running hot. British India is facing high communal tensions and talks of partition are in full force. As India celebrates 75 years of her freedom this year, let us take a walk down memory lane and see pictures from India in 1947.
Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath at the midnight of August 15, 1947. Credit: DH Archives
Jawahar Lal Nehru's first address to the nation from Red Fort on August 15, 1947. Credit: Flickr Photo
21 August, 1947: Crowds at New Delhi watching a motorcade on Independence Day. Credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images
26 August, 1947: Mahatma Gandhi arriving through a surging crowd for a prayer meeting on the Calcutta Maidan, India. 100,000 Hindus and Muslims congregated to listen to Gandhi during the meeting in celebration of the Muslim festival Id-ul-Fitr. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
1947: Crowds of refugees gathered in Delhi having fled the Punjab riots Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
Sarojini Naidu (1879 - 1949, centre) gives her inaugural address at the World Religions Conference in New Delhi, India, March 1947. She was appointed leader of the Indian delegation to the Inter Asian Conference. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
28 March, 1947: Lord Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma (1900-1979), takes the salute from the Governor General's bodyguard at Viceroy House in New Delhi, as he takes up his position as Viceroy of India. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
7 August, 1947: Muslim women boarding a train at New Delhi in India to travel to the newly independent Pakistan. Credit: Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images
16 September, 1947: Mahatma Gandhi, with Lord Listowel, Secretary of State for Burma, at Government House, New Delhi. Their meeting took place shortly after Gandhi's fast, taken in protest to violent disturbances in Calcutta. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street,' died of a cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62. Here we list some interesting facts about the famous and wealthy businessman called 'India's Warren Buffett'.
In Pics | Interesting facts about the Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is referred to as the ‘Warren Buffett of India’. A veteran investor & industrialist, his contribution to the Indian Capital Market was immense. Credit: Twitter/ncbn
Jhunjunwala is one of the successful traders in India who made fortune by investing in the stock market. Reportedly, he made Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 5,000 in the span of 30 years. Credit: Twitter/indiantweeter
In 2007, Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s net worth was Rs 3,461 crores, and the value of his ownership was reduced to Rs 1,130 crore during the recession in 2008. Credit: Twitter/sardesairajdeep
Jhunjhunwala is an ardent fan of cinema and has produced Bollywood movies like ‘English Vinglish’ (2012), Shamitabh (2015), and Ki & Ka (2016). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rakesh’s most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker, Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. Credit: Twiter/PandaJay
According to Forbes magazine, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest person in India for 2022 with a net worth of $5.8B. Credit: Twitter/satyajeettambe
Rakesh makes a minimum of 35 lakhs every hour from the stock market, sufficient enough to buy an Audi or Mercedes each hour. Credit: Twitter/AnilAgarwal_Ved
Apart from the share market, Jhunjhunwala has smartly invested in properties as well and has properties in Mumbai over Rs 100 cr. Credit: Twitter/ipo_agarwal
Rakesh is a big foodie and loves street food, dosa, and Chinese cuisine. Credit: Twitter/BiswajitThongam
India's newest airline Akasa Air is the vision of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Backed by Rakesh, the flight began commercial operations in August 2022 with the first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Credit: AFP Photo
Independence Day 2022: Movies about freedom fighters to watch
Alluri Seetarama Raju: This Telugu film was released on 1974 and was based on the life of Alluri Seetarama Raju, a revolutionary who fought the British Raj for imposing restrictions on the movement of tribals. The movie featured 'Super Star' Krishna in the titular role and is widely regarded as the finest movie of his illustrious career. Credit: IMDb
Mangal Pandey: The Rising | Released in 2005, this movie is a biographical drama largely based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian sepoy famous for helping spark the rebellion of 1857. Helmed by Ketan Mehta, Aamir Khan is seen the titular role. Credit: IMDb
Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja: Kerala's 'Simham' inspired the common man with his bravery in the Cotiote War in which he challenged the East India Company. Mollywood legend Mammootty played the real-life hero in Hariharan's magnum opus, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office in 2010. Credit: IMDb
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi | This film is a 2019 period drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and was played by Kangana Ranaut. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and was known for her resistance to British rule. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gandhi: This 1982 period biographical film is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the nonviolent non-cooperative Indian independence movement against the British Empire during the 20th century. Credit: IMDb
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi played a character based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a braveheart from Kurnool who fought the British in 1847. The film opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The multi-starrer featured several grand yet realistic action scenes, which clicked with the masses. Credit: IMDb
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero | The story of the life of one of the important Indian heroes who played an important part in the freedom struggle of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The film featured underrated actor Sachin Khedekar in the role of 'Netaji' and highlighted the events leading to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. Credit: IMDb
The Legend of Bhagat Singh: This film is another gem based on the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh who along with Sukhdev and Rajguru sacrificed his life fighting the British rule. Ajay Devgn played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Credit: Special Arrangement