The Kabini Forest in Karnataka is a haven for big cats along with many other species of flora and fauna. Kabini is a part of the famed Nagarahole Tiger Reserve which is the most densely populated tiger reserve in the state. According to the findings reported in the ‘Status of Tiger Co-predators & Prey in India’ the forest has 11.82 tigers per 100 sq km range. On the occasion of International Tiger Day, here's a look at some of the photographs of tigers captured by eminent wildlife photographers and wildlife photography enthusiasts, at Kabini.