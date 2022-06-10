IPL Media Rights 2023-2027: Top contenders in the race
As the world's largest Internet company, Amazon, pulls out of the Indian Premier League for 2023-2027 media rights, here we take a look at the big players who will lock horns for the rights to stream cash-rich league. The IPL rights had been estimated to fetch an unprecedented Rs 65,000 crores.
- 1 /8
IPL Media Rights 2023-2027: Top contenders in the race
- 2 /8
TV18-Viacom: Reliance-backed TV18-Viacom (Sports-18) is one of the top contenders who are likely to walk away with the rights. Credit: Viacom
- 3 /8
Disney+ Hotstar: The country's largest broadcaster is likely to give a tough fight to the competitors. Credit: Disney Hotstar
- 4 /8
Sony Pictures Network (SPN): Sony Pictures Network, which already has a significant portfolio of international cricket rights, will fight it off to gain media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sony Pictures Network bagged the IPL media rights in 2008 for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8,200 crore. Credit: Sony Pictures
- 5 /8
Times Internet: The digital arm of the largest media conglomerate in India, Times Group, has submitted the Technical Bid and has the potential to upset its fellow competitors in the bid. Credit: Times Internet
- 6 /8
ZEE: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE), the world's leading Indian Television Network, has also joined the race and is expected to heat up the IPL media rights bid. Credit: Zee Group
- 7 /8
SuperSport: South Africa's SuperSport has shown interest and might surprise by fetching the 2023-2027 media rights. Credit: SuperSport
- 8 /8
FunAsia: North America's media giant Funasia also entered the bidding process for the Indian Premier League multi-crore media rights. Credit: FAN
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to feature in Bear Grylls’ show. Fans are going gaga over a teaser announcement the actor just dropped on social media. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajinikanth, many Indian celebrities have accompanied Grylls on this show. Here's a look.
- 1 /10
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
- 2 /10
Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to appear on an episode of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode will stream on Netflix. Ranveer shared the first look of the upcoming episode on his Instagram page. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 3 /10
In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of 'Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 4 /10
Superstar Rajinikanth made his TV debut with 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' in 2020. Rajini went on an adventurous journey through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 5 /10
The episode of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' featuring Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar premiered on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel. Reportedly, he got bruised during the shooting while learning some survival tips from Bear Grylls. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 6 /10
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn filmed the episode of the adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' in the Maldives. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 7 /10
Actor Vicky Kaushal unleashed his wild and adventurous side in an episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 8 /10
Former US President Barack Obama joined Bear Grylls for a special trek across the Alaskan wilderness in September 2016. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 9 /10
American actor Channing Tatum made his second appearance on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' where he headed to the mountains of Norway to test if his survival skills are at par with Bear Grylls, in tough temperatures. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
- 10 /10
Hollywood actor Julia Roberts joined Bear Grylls for an episode in Kenya in 2017. Credit: Instagram/beargrylls
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Thousands evacuated as wildfire rages in southern Spain; See Pics
A wildfire that started on June 8 has forced the evacuation of thousands of locals near the tourist resorts of Marbella and Estepona in the popular Costa del Sol area on the southern coast of Spain amid fears of torrid weather that may feed the blazing wildfires in southern Spain.
- 1 /10
Thousands evacuated as wildfire rages in southern Spain; See Pics Credit: AP Photo
- 2 /10
Thousands of people have been evacuated amid fears of a torrid weather that may feed the wildfires in southern Spain. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
A man is evacuated by members of the Spanish Civil Guard from a forest fire that broke out in Pujerra in Benahavis, near Malaga, southern Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Emergency agencies have deployed close to 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews to combat the massive fire. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /10
Crews are working around the dry, hilly area of Andalucia as Spain's AEMET weather service said the country could be on the verge of a heatwave. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /10
Temperatures were forecast to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius and get even hotter over the weekend. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
The Andalucian Forest Fire Extinction Service, Infoca said the fire had burned 2,150 hectares of mountain terrain so far. Authorities were hoping that a change in wind direction on Thursday will help crews fight the fire. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
The blaze injured three firefighters after it broke out on June 8 amid gusting winds; one person suffered severe burns. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Spain's Emergency Military Unit, which is assigned to help civilian forces with major incidents, sent 233 personnel and more than 80 vehicles to the area, authorities said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
A helicopter fills a bucket with water to make a water drop over a wildfire near the houses in Benahavis, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 10, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Smoke from a wildfire in Sierra Bermeja mountain range in Malaga is pictured from Benahavis. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A woman holds her baby as she waits to board a bus and evacuates from the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the US, walk from Huixtla to Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
An Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Bottom) signals to the pilots of the MV-22 Osprey assault support aircraft, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Cargo containers stacked at a port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A man rides a horse in the river on the first day of the annual Appleby Horse Fair, in the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A woman walks past as a child sleeping on a makeshift hammock along a street in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 10, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 10, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You can make money if you work on personal investments. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. People you trust can play upon your weakness at a later date | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting. Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find pleasing | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay