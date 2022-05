Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (May 27) in Cordelia ‘drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested and was put behind the bars for 26 days. NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's charge sheet due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". Here we list seven key reasons why Aryan was given a clean chit by NCB.