Meet 9 new Supreme Court judges
Nine new judges, including three women, whose appointments to the Supreme Court have been cleared by the Centre, are likely to be sworn in on August 31 by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, apex court sources told PTI on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the warrants of their appointment including that of Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.
- 1 /10
Meet 9 new Supreme Court judges
- 2 /10
Justice B V Nagarathna | President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the warrant of the appointment of Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah and the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court. Credit: karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
- 3 /10
Justice Bela Mandhurya Trivedi | The fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Trivedi, born on June 10, 1960, is the judge of the Gujarat High Court since February 9, 2016 and belongs to the judicial service category. Credit: gujarathighcourt.nic.in
- 4 /10
Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka | The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court is one of the chief justices of different high courts who have made it to the Supreme Court. Credit: karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
- 5 /10
Justice Hima Kohli | Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Kohli was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. The apex court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception and in the last over 71 years has appointed only eight lady judges starting from M Fathima Beevi in 1989. Credit: tshc.gov.in
- 6 /10
Justice Vikram Nath | Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, Justice Vikram Nath is in line to become the CJI upon retirement of sitting apex court judge Justice Surya Kant in February 2027. Credit: allahabadhighcourt.in
- 7 /10
Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari | Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Maheshwari has been elevated as a Supreme Court judge. The Supreme Court collegium had last week recommended to the Centre these nine names for appointing them as judges of the apex court. Credit: hcs.gov.in
- 8 /10
Justice C T Ravikumar | Justice Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court has also been appointed to the top court. The recommendation by the Supreme Court's five-member collegium headed by CJI Ramana at its meeting on August 17 puts an end to the 21-month-long logjam over appointment of new judges to the top court. Credit: keralalawyer.com
- 9 /10
Justice M M Sundresh | Justice Sundresh of the Madras High Court has also been appointed to the top court. Credit: hcmadras.tn.nic.in
- 10 /10
Senior advocate PS Narasimha | Senior advocate Narasimha would succeed Justice Nagarathna as the CJI and would have a tenure of over six months. Credit: Twitter Photo/@carsmaheshawary
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Paralympics 2020: Paddler Bhavina Patel secures silver medal, to play for gold tomorrow
India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel continued her dream run in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. She stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Bhavina will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on August 29.
- 1 /6
Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel secures silver medal, to play for gold tomorrow
- 2 /6
Bhavinaben Patel continued to script history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
The 34-year-old Patel, who had surprised even the Indian camp in this Paralympics with her sensational show, stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Patel, who plays in a wheelchair, lost the opening game in a tight contest. But she made a strong recovery, claiming the next two games to take a 2-1 lead. She will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on August 29. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, a small-time shopkeeper at Sundhiya village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, she was not considered a bright medal prospect coming into the Games but she has made her maiden Paralympics a memorable one. In this photo, Bhavina’s family is seen watching her match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People's Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities. She reached world number two ranking in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel won another silver in the women’s singles Class 4 at the Asian Para table tennis championships in Beijing. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
Here's a look at the top ten world’s most in-demand actors according to a survey conducted by Parrot Analytics. The company has used a new analytics method, Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
- 2 /11
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list of World’s most in-demand actors as per the survey conducted by Parrot Analytics. (Credit: Instagram/iamsrk)
- 3 /11
Stylish star Allu Arjun features second in the list. (Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline)
- 4 /11
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third in the list. (Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra)
- 5 /11
South Korean actor Sung Hoon grabbed the fourth spot. (Credit: Instagram/sunghoon1983)
- 6 /11
Kollywood actor Dhanush secured the fifth spot in the list. (Credit: Instagram/dhanushkraja)
- 7 /11
Dulquer Salmaan has managed to secure sixth spot in the world’s most in-demand actors list. (Credit: Instagram/dqsalmaan)
- 8 /11
Superstar Salman Khan ranks seventh in world’s most in-demand actors list released by Parrot Analytics. (Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
- 9 /11
Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu has secured eight place. (Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh)
- 10 /11
English actor Tom Hiddleston has managed to secure ninth rank in the list. (Credit: Instagram/twhiddleston)
- 11 /11
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is enjoying the success of her film 'Shershaah', rounds off the top ten list of most in-demand actors in the World. (Credit: Instagram/twhiddleston)
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Avoid conflicts and discussions at home. A trip could be delayed. A day to please and pamper yourself. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
Taurus | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Make sure that you keep other's secrets today or it will backfire on you. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 6
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 5
- 7 /13
Virgo | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Lucky Colour: Off-White. Lucky Number: 1
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 9
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Aqua-Green. Lucky Number: 2
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4
- 13 /13
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 7
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 28, 2021: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Flowers and other keepsakes adorn the entrance sign to Camp Pendleton on August 27, 2021 in Oceanside, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A woman carrying a child tries to approach the stage following the cancellation of an event during the campaign of Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Bolton, Ontario. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /7
People walk under the rain in Havana on August 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida passes through eastern Cuba. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A mounted policeman stands guard outside the Congress building where lawmakers are deciding their vote of confidence in Lima on August 27, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport, after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in Tirana, Albania. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /7
US Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: USMC Photo/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla
- 7 /7
A youngster is trained by his boxing coach on the roof of a gym during a “radical week” -in which all business, except the first necessity ones, close- imposed by the government as part of a program to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Caracas on August 27, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo