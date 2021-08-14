News in Pics, Aug 14: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Musicians play their instruments during the annual brass band festival in Guca, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People arrange flowers for an offering to mark the 500th anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan, at Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A man wearing a traditional costume dances to mark the 500th anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan, at Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Tourists cool off in a fountain at the Plaza de Espana (Spain square), as a heatwave hits Spain, in Seville. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth on the East coast of England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Lorient's supporters wave flags amid smoke of flares during the French L1 football match between Lorient and Monaco at Le Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Candles are seen during a vigil in North Down Crescent Park in the Keyham area of Plymouth, southwest England. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes | Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Don't hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent. Use your inventiveness to find solutions | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your significant other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile, occur | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Confrontations with family or female associates should be avoided all together. Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Aerial pictures show massive charring of Greek island by wildfires
Wildfires leave behind more than 50,000 hectares of charred landscape on Evia, Greece's second-largest island east of Athens and the scene of some of the worst devastation in the past week. These aerial pictures show the scale of devastation. Take a look...
- 1 /6
Aerial pictures show massive charring of Greek island by wildfires. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Volunteers and firefighters are work inground-the-clock, often without masks or helmets, in a desperate bid to stop a violent blaze from reaching a key town on Greece's Evia island, one of hundreds of fires that have raged through the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Rain and falling temperatures helped the fire-dousing effort, but crews remain on alert for possible flare-ups in hard-to-access ravines on the island of Evia and in the region of Arcadia in the Peloponnese, the spokesman said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Hundreds of homes and many businesses have been destroyed in Evia, Arcadia and the outskirts of Athens in the prolonged fire wave that struck Greece from late July and intensified last week, during the worst heatwave in decades. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Burnt beehives are seen following a wildfire near the village of Galatsonas on the island of Evia, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A charred forest area is seen following a wildfire near the village of Rovies on the island of Evia, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Indian leaders who have made an impact in Philanthropy
Indiaspora, a nonprofit community of global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions, released a list recognising one hundred Indian and diaspora leaders who are making a difference through their philanthropic activities across the world. The list, which is the first of its kind, was released with guidance from nine jurors and drawing from multiple sources, including reputed studies, earlier verified lists and publicly shared documents. Here we take a look at successful Indian business tycoons who made it to Indiaspora’s 2021 Philanthropy Leaders List.
- 1 /16
In Pics: Indian leaders who have made an impact in Philanthropy
- 2 /16
Azim Premji: Azim Premji took over leadership of Wipro in the late 1960s. The company is now India's fourth-largest outsourcer by market cap. In 2020, his foundation pledged $134 million to help those affected by Coronavirus. Azimji is also one of the top philanthropic donors in India. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /16
Ratan Tata: In 1981 Ratan Tata became the Chairman of Tata Industries. The growth and globalisation drive of the Tata group has continued under his stewardship. He is the Chairman of the Council of Management of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, which seeks to enable, empower, and transform communities across India. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /16
Gautam Adani: Gautam controls Mundra Port, India's largest private port, in his home state of Gujarat. The Adani Group's interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission, and real estate. On 29th March 2020, Gautam Adani led Adani Foundation to announce a 100 crore donation to the PM CARES Fund. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /16
Anil Agarwal: Anil started a small scrap metal business in 1976 called Vedanta Resources. In September 2014, Anil Agarwal pledged to donate 75% of his wealth to charity. The Vedanta Foundation primary areas of focus are education & computer literacy, vocational training, women & child empowerment, and community welfare. His company was also the first Indian company to get listed in the London Stock Exchange. Credit: Twitter/AnilAgarwal_Ved
- 6 /16
Anu Aga: Anu along with her family hold the majority stake for the listed engineering company, Thermax. The family has committed 30% of their income towards philanthropic causes. Since her retirement, Anu has been focusing on social causes and continues to be closely associated with the Thermax Foundation. Credit: www.thermaxglobal.com
- 7 /16
Nandan Nilekani: Nandan Nilekani is the Co-founder and Chairman of the Board at Infosys Ltd. He was most recently the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank of a Cabinet Minister. Credit DH Photo
- 8 /16
Kumar Mangalam: KM Birla is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He chairs the Boards of all of the Group’s major companies in India and globally. In April 2020, Aditya Birla Group donated a huge amount to the PM CARES Fund, FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /16
Nita Ambani: Nita is a board member of Reliance Industries and East India Hotels. She owns the cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, which plays in the Indian Premier League. In 2020, she became the only Indian to be named in the Town and Country Magazine's list of Top Global Philanthropists, following her foundation's donation for Covid-19 relief. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /16
Rahul Bajaj: Rahul is the head of the Bajaj Group. Over the years, Rahul has held prominent positions in the world of business and politics. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /16
Sanjiv Goenka: Sanjiv controls the conglomerate RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group which is headquartered in Kolkata. The Goenka family has made significant donations towards healthcare and education. Credit: www.rpsg.in/
- 12 /16
Shiv Nadar: Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Enterprise. Prior to this, he was part of the DCM management trainee system. Shiv Nadar runs the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which supports rural education and provides scholarships for underprivileged students to study abroad. Credit: DH Photo
- 13 /16
Anand Mahindra: Anand Mahindra is Vice Chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., which is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group. In 1996, Anand began Project “Nanhi Kali”, at the KC Mahindra Education Trust. This organisation aims to educate underprivileged girls in India through scholarships. In addition to the foundation of this project, he donated to Harvard University in 2010 to support their Humanities Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /16
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry: In 1991, Cyrus entered the family business, becoming director of its flagship construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /16
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, India's richest self-made woman, founded India's largest listed biopharmaceutical firm Biocon by revenue, in 1978, from her garage in India. Her philanthropic initiative, The Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, aims to create a sustainable, affordable cancer care model. She has donated to many philanthropic initiatives in areas such as scientific research & innovation, education, healthcare, and policy research & advocacy. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /16
Ajay Piramal: Ajay Piramal is one of India's leading industrialists and philanthropists, and Chairman of the Piramal Group. Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services and real estate, with offices in 30 countries and its products sold in more than 100 markets. Credit: Bloomberg Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Afghanistan-Taliban conflict: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban so far — In Pics
Afghanistan is on the precipice and the nation's security forces have all but collapsed after being battered by a Taliban offensive they were unable to halt. Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as the US and other foreign forces withdraw. With the Taliban controlling the vast majority of the country's cities and rural areas, and Afghan security forces largely defeated, here we take a look at the provincial capitals that have fallen to, or are being contested by the Islamist militants, who are fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after they were ousted in 2001.
- 1 /14
Afghan-Taliban conflict: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban so far — In Pics
- 2 /14
Lashkar Gah — The Taliban captured the capital of the southern province of Helmand on August 13. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /14
Kandahar — The Taliban captured Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar on August 13, government officials and the Taliban said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /14
Ghazni — The insurgents took over the city on August 12, a senior security officer said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /14
Faizabad — The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control since August 11, according to a provincial council member. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /14
Pul-E-Khumri — The capital of the central province of Baghlan fell to the Taliban on August 10, according to residents. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /14
Aybak — The capital of the northern province of Samangan is being overrun by Taliban fighters since August 8. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /14
Taloqan — The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, fell to the Taliban on August 8. They freed prisoners and forced government officials to flee. Credit: AP Photo
- 9 /14
Kunduz — On August 8, Taliban fighters seized control of the northern city with 270,000 people. Kunduz is regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /14
Sar-e-Pul — The insurgents took control of Sar-e-Pul on August 8. It is the capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centers that fell to Taliban on the same day. Credit: AP Photo
- 11 /14
Sheberghan — On August 7, Taliban declared that they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting was reported in the city, and government buildings were taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /14
Zaranj — The Taliban took over the city in Nimroz province in the south on August 6. This was the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /14
Qala-E-Naw — On August 13, Taliban captured another capital of the northwestern province of Badghis, a security official and the Taliban said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /14
Firus Koh — The capital of Ghor province was handed over to the Taliban on August 12 without a fight, security officials said. Credit: AP Photo