News in Pics, December 31: Best photos from around the world
Aerial view showing a flooded area of Itambe caused by heavy rainfall in the Brazilian state of Bahia State. Credit: AFP Photo
People look at a festive light installation along the Han River in Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
Shamans performing a ritual of predictions for the coming year display a poster of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at San Cristobal hill in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
A nurse tends to a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Delafontaine AP-HP hospital in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with India's Mayank Agarwal (R) after India won the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Credit: AFP Photo
A handout picture released by Iran's Defence Ministry shows a Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite rocket lifting off during its launch at an undisclosed location in Iran. Credit: AFP Photo
Guatemalan migrants deported from the US arrive to the Air Force Base in Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 31, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Change is part of life. Instead of brooding, be more positive – Jupiter’s aspect brings luck and fortune. Attending cultural events such as an art show or a play is favoured.| Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. New romance or a revitalization of a current one perks you up today. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Consider long -term relationships. Contact with new people possible. A casual romance could deepen into commitment. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as get to know each other better.. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Newsmakers: Most-liked Instagram photos of 2021
UPDATED : Dec 30 2021, 13:34 IST
Press Trust of India (PTI) has released the list of its most-liked Instagram photos for 2021. Take a look...
Health workers shift patients from Vijay Vallabh Covid care hospital after a fire in Virar West on the outskirts of Mumbai. Maharashtra was one of the states that was hugely impacted by the second Covid wave that caused unprecedented devastation throughout the state. Credit: PTI Photo/Kunal Patil
A doctor drags an oxygen cylinder at CWG village Covid-19 Care Centre near Akshardham, in New Delhi. The national capital battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives due to lack of oxygen and other medical facilities. Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist
Covid-19 victims being cremated at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases had surged in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur. Kanpur registered a record breaking deaths during the second wave of Covid-19. However, many believed that the actual death toll was far higher than officially reported. Credit: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
Members of Indian paramilitary contingent participate in a parade at Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist
An inconsolable family member while performing the last rites of a Covid-19 victim, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, in New Delhi. On Republic Day, a group of protestors converged on the historic Red Fort. They even breached security and clambered onto the walls and domes of the fort, even hoisting flags alongside the national flag. Credit: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan
Relatives react during the cremation of a Covid-19 victim at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases had surged, in Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
Mass cremation of Covid-19 victims and others takes place at Gazipur Crematorium, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist
India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Neeraj ended India's 121-year wait for an athletics medal with his gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020. Credit: PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan
A relative reacts during cremation of a Covid-19 victim at the Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Pusarla V Sindhu poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the bronze medal in women's singles badminton event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Sindhu became the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar -- and the first woman from the country -- to win two individual Olympic medals. Credit:PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan
A man carries a child as people who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. India airlifted nearly 400 people in three flights from Kabul in an operation that covered Indian citizens as well as Afghan nationals, including Sikhs and Hindus. Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 after the chaotic withdrawal of the United States-led foreign forces. Credit: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
A village woman pays tribute to a wild elephant which is believed to have died after a lightning strike, at Bamuni hills in Nagaon, Assam. A strong negative lightning flash with a peak current of 39,000 amperes at 9.28 pm killed 18 elephants in Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest in central Assam on May 13. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 30: Best photos from around the world
Firemen work to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro province, 70 km south of Bariloche, Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
A man walks at Hammam al-Qawas, a traditional Turkish bathhouse, in Syria's northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
Aerial view of Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, lit with Christmas decorations and surrounded by an open Christmas market. Credit: AFP Photo
An Iraqi craftsman works on the construction of a traditional guest house (Mudhif), in front of the museum of the southern city of Basra. Credit: AFP Photo
Peruvian's shamans give their predictions for 2022 holding photos of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a traditional ritual prior to New Year's Eve at San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man walks by houses destroyed by a flood in Itambe after weeks of heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Bahia. Credit: AFP Photo
Locals at the seashore during sunset at Beypore in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 30, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Lucky Colour: Mocha | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Try to have patience and refrain from being judgmental. Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A period of transition when much will be demanded of you. Romance will be on your mind, and chances for ideal connections possible. Wait a little for that lucky break | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Not the day to give someone false hopes, so try not play fast and loose with someone who is crushing on you a little. You can find solutions if you are willing to communicate. Career concerns proceed nicely | Lucky Colour: Carnation | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo